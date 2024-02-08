After 26 years, Rafael Sánchez is leaving WRTV-6. Here's when his final 'Good Morning' will be

Rafael Sanchez takes a selfie with some of the award recipients after the Abe Lincoln Awards ceremony at the Ivy Tech Culinary and Conference Center, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. The Kiwanis Club of Indianapolis honored 18 area high school seniors who have achieved success despite overcoming significantly daunting challenges. The club presented $41,000 in scholarships to four of the candidates and $3,500 in award gifts to the remaining 14 candidates.

Veteran journalist Rafael Sánchez announced Thursday he will leave WRTV-6 this week after 26 years with the station, during which time he's become one of the most recognizable faces of its morning show and news coverage.

Friday's edition of "Good Morning Indiana" will be his final broadcast.

In a Facebook post, Sánchez wrote of his tenure: "It’s been a whirlwind. It’s been a privilege. It’s been an act of love. Thank you for your support and feedback."

Sánchez said he will not be leaving Indianapolis and will keep to his rigorous event hosting schedule, which he said includes 40 charitable events across Central Indiana.

He will remain active on social media and share his next career step in the future, he said.

According to his station biography page, Sánchez both co-anchored "Good Morning Indiana" and led the station's political and breaking news coverage. He is originally from New York but moved to Indiana to attend Franklin College.

In a second Facebook post, Sánchez praised fellow "Good Morning Indiana" anchor Lauren Casey and meteorologist Todd Klaassen, writing "I will miss you and forever celebrate your successes."

In her own post, Casey said of Sánchez: "He’s an advocate, hard-worker, cheerleader, mentor, storyteller and just an incredible human being who puts everyone else first. He truly cares about his people and all of you at home."

Klaassen wrote on Facebook that Sánchez is "leaving to start a new adventure."

"You will not meet another guy who puts his heart and souls into everything he does," Klaassen wrote. "The ultimate coworker and more of a champion for the community. He is like a brother from another mother, and I will miss him each morning."

IndyStar has reached out to both Sánchez and WRTV for comment and will update this story if either responds.

