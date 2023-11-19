261 United Methodist Churches Defect in Georgia Over LGBTQ Stance

The United Methodist Church conference in north Georgia has allowed 261 congregations to cut ties after years of disagreement over the ban on gay clergy and same-sex marriage. CNN reports the churches defecting make up more than a third of the congregations in the conference. “I realize how sad this time is for many, including myself,” said Bishop Robin Dease. “I just hate that those who are leaving us, I will not have the opportunity to meet or to be with.” The 261 churches will no longer be allowed to use United Methodist in their name.

