265-acre wildfire briefly shuts down State 79 north of Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH − A 265-acre wildfire north of the Panama City Beach area shut down State 79 for a short time Monday afternoon.

Mike Mathis, center manager for the Florida Forest Service, said the fire is located off State 79 near Steel Field Road and moving northeast. The area sits in unincorporated Bay County.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office said earlier Monday afternoon that State 79 was shut down. But as of 5:50 p.m., it was reopened.

As of about 3 p.m. Monday, it was only 10% contained.

"There's multiple crews out fighting the fire, (and) its on both sides of highway 79," Mathis said.

He also said the blaze was not yet threatening any structures in the area. The fire, which is being called the Steel Field fire, was reported about noon Monday, and officials still are working to determine its cause.

Residents are advised to avoid the area.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

