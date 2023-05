27 arrested after human trafficking operation in Lubbock

A human trafficking operation has resulted in 27 arrests over the weekend, including the arrest of Bushland's head softball coach, according to a news release from Lubbock police and Amarillo Globe-News reports.

Between April 28-30, the department's Special Operations Division, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety, The Lubbock Sheriff’s Department and the Lubbock Fire Department, conducted a human trafficking operation.

This resulted in multiple people arrested on suspicion of solicitation prostitution, prostitution, narcotic charges, and warrants, according to the release.

The arrests included:

Misty Guajardo, 43 Solicitation Prostitution Delivery of Marijuana

Austin Dunne, 25 Solicitation Prostitution Delivery of Marijuana LPD Warrant x 2

Octavya Hightower, 33 Prostitution LPD Warrants x 2

Donald Neel, 66 Solicitation Prostitution

Cody Neufeld, 26 Solicitation Prostitution

Desirea Banister, 29 Prostitution

Gary Qualls, 44 Solicitation Prostitution

Anthony Romero, 36 Solicitation Prostitution

Sierra Rodriguez, 27 Prostitution LPD Warrant

Quamina Edwards, 41 LPD Warrants

Shannon Parnell, 45 Prostitution

Frank Ibarra, 48 Solicitation Prostitution

Jocelyn Torrez, 22 Prostitution

Cammerius Jackson, 39 Solicitation Prostitution

John Palomarez, 42 Solicitation Prostitution LPD Warrants x 2

Benjamin Gage, 30 Solicitation Prostitution Manufacturing and Delivery LPD Warrants x 6

Jake Campbell, 37 Solicitation Prostitution

John Blair, 58 Solicitation Prostitution

Jim Edwin Jenkins, 45 Solicitation Prostitution Tampering with Physical Evidence Resisting Arrest Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Austin Pinkert, 37 Solicitation Prostitution Delivery of Marijuana Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Monique Deberry, 26 Prostitution

Daniel Jara, 51 Solicitation Prostitution Resisting Arrest, Search, or Transport

Austin Bryer, 29 Solicitation Prostitution

William Garrett, 72 Delivery of Dangerous Drug

Desiree Torres, 35 Prostitution

Raymond Ollivier, 34 Solicitation Prostitution

Francis Cavazos, 36 Prostitution



This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 27 arrested after human trafficking operation in Lubbock