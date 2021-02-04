27 Best Desk Lamps to Brighten Up 2021

Kristi Kellogg
  • This modern pick has a low profile and blends effortlessly into any space. It's a wonderful work or reading lamp that'll work equally well atop your desk or at your bedside. $299, Schoolhouse. <a href="https://www.schoolhouse.com/collections/lamps/products/sidnie-lamp-white" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This clean, streamlined desk lamp (available in turquoise or white) has a midcentury vibe in its tiny frame. $40, World Market. <a href="https://www.worldmarket.com/product/modern+metal+adjustable+task+lamp.do" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Here's another pick with a wireless charging pad built in (and an additional USB charging port to you can charge another device like your Kindle or smartwatch)—and we're loving those sharp angles. $179, AllModern. <a href="https://www.allmodern.com/lighting/pdp/baskerville-22-desk-lamp-a000999638.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This spotlight-style lamp casts a major glow on the tasks at hand. It's available in matte white with chrome finishes or gray with bronze nickel finishes. $158, AllModern. <a href="https://www.allmodern.com/lighting/pdp/patricia-12-desk-lamp-a000597642.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • The sleek brass base paired with the matte black drum shade is striking look that will level up your WFH situation. We also are into the easy-to-access on/off switch located prominently at the base, rather than tucked behind on a cord. This desk lamp is also available in nickel. $90, Wayfair. <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/Foundstone%E2%84%A2--Alena-22-Desk-Lamp-GPEB1144-L6449-K~W002890008.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $279, Rejuvenation. <a href="https://www.rejuvenation.com/catalog/collections/jax-tall-task-lamp-usb/products/5abaa6a8ccf2f7595f28c5ac" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This table lamp has a distinctive design feature: concentric rings around the center that cause light to emanate inward and outward. The effect? A soft, diffused light that shines in up and out. Find the lamp in canyon red, forest green, snow, fog, and grey (pictured). $148, Gantri. <a href="https://www.gantri.com/products/10036/maskor-table-light-by-muka-design-lab/10036-sm-canyon" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • If you <em>really</em> want to splurge, go for the Dyson Lightcycle desk task light. Like all <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/dyson-designs-ventilator-10-days-covid-19-patients?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Dyson" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Dyson</a> products, its a marvel of technology. It monitors the color temperature and brightness where you live, has glare protection for your eyes, and adjusts its light for your age, tasks, and sleep times. It also is motion-activated, and contains an ambient light sensor. It comes with a built-in USB charger, and is—as you might have expected—energy efficient. Like we said, it's a marvel. It's available in black with black hardware, brass with hardware, or white with silver hardware (pictured). $600, Dyson. <a href="https://www.dyson.com/lighting/task-lighting/dyson-lightcycle/dyson-lightcycle-desk-light-cd04-white-silver" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Channel industrial vibes with this exposed bulb and black metal base. This pick is also available in gold. $55, Wayfair. <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/Everly-Quinn--Beker-15.9-Desk-Lamp-X115533667-L6449-K~W004422556.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Want to add a touch of class to your office desk? Then opt for this gorgeous gold task light with frosted glass petals. $248, Anthropologie. <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/blossom-task-lamp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Hello, onyx marble. This thick-based desk lamp with antique brass finishes makes a luxurious statement. $98, Anthropologie. <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/annika-accent-lamp?color=030&type=STANDARD&size=One%20Size&quantity=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • The design on this desk lamp is super sharp. The angled acrylic shade houses an LED bulb, and the cord features a striped pattern that we're very much here for. $99, West Elm. <a href="https://www.westelm.com/products/spotlight-table-lamp-w3726/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • The Morrocan-inspired design features perforated gunmetal globe that effervesces the perfect amount of ambient light. $1250, 54Kibo. <a href="https://54kibo.com/products/amur-table-lamp-gunmetal" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • If you'd like to jazz up your space with a mushroom lamp but want a bit of a twist, try this tiny tortoiseshell gem. $89, Urban Outfitters. <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/ansel-table-lamp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This desk lamp doubles as a wireless charger. Simply set your smartphone on the base and let its Qi inductive charging technology fill up your battery. $110, Burrow. <a href="https://burrow.com/lighting/adesso-kaye-adessocharge-led-desk-lamp?sku=ALRLT-TL-CUR-ADS-KAY-BS" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • From the playful bulb to the rich brown stand, this desk lamp has style. Try it on your desk, in a bookshelf, or on a bedside table. $100, Goodee. <a href="https://www.goodeeworld.com/collections/lighting/products/tala-knuckle-table-lamp-with-enno-bulb" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Here's one more pick with a wireless charging base, for good measure. Find it in black or brass (pictured). $199, West Elm. <a href="https://www.westelm.com/products/industrial-metal-led-wireless-charging-usb-task-lamp-w3698/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This lovely pick features an amethyst quartz base with a petite lampshade. Whether you use it as a desk lamp or a night light, you can't go wrong. $185, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/581934108/amethyst-petite-table-lamp-table-lamp?ref=shop_home_active_20&pro=1&frs=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This LED light gets the job done with aplomb—it clamps to your desk very securely, and features an adjustable arm that lets you direct light exactly where you need it. It has 10 brightness levels with three color modes, and gives off plenty of overhead lighting. This Amazon bestseller is available in white and black. $50, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/BZBRLZ-Brightness-Adjustable-Eye-Caring-One-Button/dp/B07PJG6YGY/ref=asc_df_B07PJG6YGY/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Here's another Amazon find that's got tons of glowing reviews (averaging 4.7/5 stars). Dig that natural wood base and the linen fabric shade. It's minimalist, earthy, and it's also functional: It's got two USB ports for charging, and dimming capabilities as well. $49, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bedside-Lamp-USB-port-Nightstand/dp/B087CDBKCH/ref=sr_1_9" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This modern desk lamp is powered with LED lighting and is made of stainless steel. It'll look great in any <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/best-home-office-decor-ideas?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:home office" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">home office</a> or living room. Find it in matte black or matte white. $329, Pottery Barn. <a href="https://www.potterybarn.com/products/knox-crane-led-task-lamp/?pkey=capt-workspace" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This is one blue light we'd <em>never</em> want to block. In addition to twilight blue, you can find it in rust or nude. $156, 2Modern. <a href="https://www.2modern.com/products/setago-table-lamp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Let the sunshine in with this bright yellow lamp. It's just the thing to cheer up your workspace. $255, 2Modern. <a href="https://www.2modern.com/products/type-75-desk-lamp-editions?variant=19825885765" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This Amazon bestseller has five lighting modes and seven brightness levels, so you can really tailor the light to exactly what you need. It's available in black or white. $40, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00VUTAFR8/ref=twister_B083DZ3NSC" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Add a pop of color to your desk with these bold stainless steel lamps with swivel tops to cast the light in the exact right position. They're cordless (which we love), and they come with a 3-position dimmer. $226, 2Modern. <a href="https://www.2modern.com/products/bicoca-table-lamp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This portable, rechargeable desk lap transitions from home office to living room to kitchen and back again. The octagonal base is a unique design feature that allows you to tilt the lamp exactly as you see fit. The LED lamp gets 48 hours of continuous light on a four-hour charge. It's available in white, wood, and black. $85, MoMA Design Store. <a href="https://store.moma.org/for-the-home/home/lighting/desk-task-lamps/octagon-portable-desk-light/6757-146319.html#q=desk%2Bmamp&lang=en_US&start=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • These acrylic desk lamps were designed by Peter Stathis, and they're another one of our absolute favorites. If you're looking for a modern, unique light source, this is where it's at. $160, 2Modern. <a href="https://www.2modern.com/products/tube-top-color-lamp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
1 / 27

Sidnie Lamp

This modern pick has a low profile and blends effortlessly into any space. It's a wonderful work or reading lamp that'll work equally well atop your desk or at your bedside. $299, Schoolhouse. Get it now!

Let there be light

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

Latest Stories

  • Israel's rapid rollout provides the first real-world proof that COVID vaccination works as well as promised

    Now that a huge share of Israelis have been vaccinated, experts are looking at the country’s experience as a kind of real-world, real-time experiment, with unique data that could start to answer some of our most pressing questions about the power of vaccines to curb the pandemic.  

  • Lauren Boebert: QAnon-supporting Republican claims 38,000 miles worth of gas money on Congress expenses

    In order to justify a reimbursement of such a big amount, Boebert’s distance driven during the campaign has to be 38,712 miles

  • U.S. charges Seattle-based Proud Boys member for role in Capitol riots

    The U.S. Justice Department arrested and charged a top member of the Seattle chapter of the far-right Proud Boys group on Wednesday over allegations he had a role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 by pro-Trump followers. Separately, two other Proud Boy members including the leader of the group's Hawaii Chapter were indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to obstruct Congress, the Justice Department said. Prosecutors said that 30-year-old Ethan Nordean, also known as Rufio Panman, could face up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted on a charge of impeding an official government proceeding.

  • Greene was reportedly applauded by GOP lawmakers after apologizing for past inflammatory remarks

    During a GOP caucus meeting on Wednesday night, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) received a round of applause after she apologized for putting her fellow Republicans in a difficult spot due to her past racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-Muslim remarks, The Washington Post reports. Prior to her election in 2020, Greene, a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy, questioned the 9/11 attacks, claimed school shootings were staged, said Jewish space lasers sparked a California wildfire, endorsed the execution of Democratic leaders, and made a variety of racist remarks during podcasts and livestreams. Several Republicans who attended Wednesday night's meeting said Greene offered an apology for some of those earlier comments. Before the meeting, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he spoke with Greene on Tuesday night, and made it clear that her remarks "do not represent the values or beliefs of the House Republican Conference." More stories from theweek.comProsecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested again5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wants

  • Iran receives its first batch of foreign coronavirus vaccine

    Iran on Thursday received its first batch of foreign-made coronavirus vaccines as the country struggles to stem the worst outbreak of the pandemic in the Middle East. The shipment consists of 500,000 doses of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccines which arrived at Tehran’s Imam Khomeieni International Airport from Moscow, the semi-official Fars news agency reported. Also Iranian state TV quoted Tehran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, as saying that Iran has ordered 5 million doses from Russia.

  • Newsmax anchor apologises to MyPillow CEO for storming out of interview

    Bob Sellers stormed out of the live show as MyPillow’s Mike Lindell continued to rant about unsubstantiated claims of rigged voting machines

  • Biden to review U.S. access to goods needed to deal with pandemic

    President Joe Biden is planning to take an executive action mandating a review of critical U.S. supply chains with an eye to securing U.S. industrial supplies made by competitors including China, according to four people familiar with the matter. The action, which will focus both on government contractors and private industry, aims to ensure the United States can supply the goods it needs to combat the COVID-19 crisis, as well as other critical technology and raw materials, the sources said. Biden will sign an order mandating a 100-day review to ensure domestic manufacturers can deliver the country's needed supplies and that demands for goods that must be satisfied by other countries are done in a more secure and sustainable manner.

  • Prosecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested again

    Prosecutors in Kenosha, Wisconsin, sought a new arrest warrant Wednesday for Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with killing two people during an Aug. 25 protest against the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man now paralyzed from the waist down. The prosecutors said Rittenhouse has violated the terms of his $2 million bond by moving without informing the court or providing his new address. After a court filing sent to Rittenhouse was returned as undeliverable Jan. 28, Kenosha detectives visited Rittenhouse's listed address and discovered another man has been living there since mid-December, prosecutors explained. It is "extremely unusual for a defendant facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha County to post cash bond and be released from custody pending trial," prosecutors said in their motion. "Rarely does our community see accused murderers roaming about freely." Along with Rittenhouse's arrest, they asked the court to increase his bond by $200,000, noting that since his $2 million bond had been paid from a "dubious internet fundraising campaign," Rittenhouse "has no financial stake in the bond" and no incentive to cooperate since "he is already facing the most serious possible criminal charges and life in prison." Rittenhouse's lawyer, Mark Richards, responded Wednesday night, saying his client is in an undisclosed "safe house" due to death threats and "has stayed in constant contact" with his lawyers, if not the courts. He said he had offered to provide prosecutors with the new address if they would keep it secret, and they declined. Rittenhouse, now 18, is accused of fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounding a third man. He says he fired in self-defense. Prosecutors sought to amend the terms of his bail last month after video footage captured him drinking with a group of Proud Boys at a Wisconsin bar and flashing white-power hand signs. It is legal for 18-year-olds to drink in bars in Wisconsin if a parent is present, and Rittenhouse's mom was apparently at the bar with him. More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wantsJobless claims remain high but dip to lowest level since November

  • Gulf Arab states launch new restrictions over virus fears

    Gulf Arab states on Thursday launched new restrictions over fears of the coronavirus resurging across their countries. With populations including largely young and healthy foreign laborers, many Gulf countries have avoided the higher death tolls seen elsewhere around the world. In Saudi Arabia, where authorities already have banned travel to the kingdom from 20 countries, including the U.S., officials also ordered all weddings and parties suspended.

  • 9 Floral Boutiques That Literally Deliver Romance on Valentine’s Day

    Don’t get up; these flowers will come directly to youOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Political bloodbath behind closed doors in Germany as tempers fray over vaccine fiasco

    The political fall-out in Germany from the European Union vaccine debacle appears to be more serious than previously thought, as details of explosive rows emerge. Olaf Scholz, the finance minister and a pivotal figure in Angela Merkel’s coalition, reportedly lost his temper at a cabinet meeting this week, launching an expletive-laden rant against Ursula von der Leyen and the European Commission until Mrs Merkel stepped in to stop him. Other senior ministers have been frantically briefing in an attempt to escape any blame for a fiasco that has left Germany, the country where the first Western vaccine was developed, facing shortages. Mrs von der Leyen is fast running out of friends in Berlin. According to local media reports, she has been lobbying party colleagues in Mrs Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) for public support, but she is now seen as so toxic no one in German politics wants to be associated with her. German politics has also fastened on another fall guy in the form of Stella Kyriakides, the EU’s health commissioner who was in charge of vaccine orders. Bild, Germany’s highest-selling newspaper, on Thursday published a picture of Ms Kyriakides unwisely posted on her Instagram account in September showing her feet up on a balcony with the caption: “Enjoying a moment at the end of busy week”.

  • UK 'must learn from 5G Huawei U-turn supplier squeeze'

    MPs call for a strategy for new technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

  • Can diplomacy deter Iranian nuclear ambitions a second time?

    Biden pledges to lift sanctions if Iran curbs its nuclear program, only months away from a nuclear bomb, but neither Iran nor Israel seems convinced.

  • Spectacular explosions as Mount Etna erupts

    Bursts of sweltering hot lava shot into the sky at around 9 p.m. (2200gmt).The 3,330-metre-high volcano can burst into spectacular action several times a year, spewing lava and ash high over the Mediterranean island of Sicily.The last major eruption, threatening the small town of Linguaglossa, was in 2002.

  • Seized guns destined for Colombia rebels in Venezuela: sources

    Eleven semi-automatic rifles and 12 magazines of ammunition seized in two Colombian police raids last month were destined for leftist National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas in Venezuela, a high-ranking police source said on Wednesday. Colombia's tax and customs police (POLFA) had on Tuesday heralded the late-January seizure of five Anderson AM-15 rifles of U.S. origin and five magazines of 5.56 caliber ammunition and the capture of two suspects, saying it was investigating whether the final destination was Venezuela.

  • Daughter: Pakistan arrests rights activist in sedition case

    A Pakistani teacher, social worker and activist was arrested on Wednesday in the northwestern city of Peshawar, after a court denied him bail on charges of terror financing and sedition, his daughter said. Gulalai Ismail tweeted that her father, Mohammad Ismail, was taken into custody in a long-standing case that also charges her and her mother since 2019. According to Gulalai Ismail, the local court in Peshawar granted the provincial counter-terrorism authorities permission to hold her father for questioning for three days.

  • Mother died protecting daughter from hitmen allegedly hired by her brother

    Police said Beaux Cormier hired two of his friends to kill his niece to stop her from testifying in a rape trial against him.

  • Biden's team is reportedly surprised Republicans don't see the political upsides of backing a big COVID-19 bill

    The politics of COVID-19 spending legislation is complicated. President Biden and former President Donald Trump, who don't agree on much, both pushed to get $2,000 direct payments to most Americans this winter, and the Republican governor of West Virginia is backing Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package while his state's Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, favors a smaller package. The White House is privately meeting with a group of Senate Republicans who proposed a $618 billion alternative package, The Associated Press reports, even as Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reject that amount as insufficient and urge Democrats to go big and go quickly. Biden and his advisers "publicly tout the virtues of bipartisan collaboration," but "they aren't pollyannaish about it," Sam Stein reports at Politico. "They know there is no recent history to suggest any such collaboration is coming.," but "inside the White House there is still some surprise that Republicans currently aren't more interested in working with them on COVID relief. Not because they believe Republicans philosophically support the bill, but because there are clear political incentives for them to do so." Biden and his aides have noted repeatedly that just because the budget reconciliation process would allow Democrats to pass much of the $1.9 trillion package without Republican support, Republicans can still vote for the package. If Democrats go the budget reconciliation route, the 10 Senate Republicans can either "oppose the measure without being able to stop it or work to shape it, pledge to vote for it, and get credit for the goodies inside it," Stein reports. "Put another way: Republicans could vote for a bill that includes billions of dollars of help for states, massive amounts of cash for vaccine distribution, and $1,400 stimulus check for most Americans. Or they could oppose it on grounds that the price tag is too steep, or the minimum wage hike is too high, or the process too rushed." And if they do that, a senior administration official told Stein, "they'll get no credit" for those $1,400 checks. Democrats only have the party-line option because they unexpectedly won both Senate seats in a Georgia runoff election, Stein notes, and one political "lesson from that episode is, quite bluntly: It's better to be on the side of giving people money." Trump understood that. Time will tell what Senate Republicans will decide. More stories from theweek.comProsecutors don't know where Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is, want him arrested again5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problemMarjorie Taylor Greene is getting exactly what she wants

  • Women detained in China's Xinjiang allegedly raped, sexually abused: BBC

    Women in China's system of detention camps for ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims in its western region of Xinjiang were subject to rape, sexual abuse and torture, according to a BBC report on Wednesday. The British broadcaster said on its website "several former detainees and a guard have told the BBC they experienced or saw evidence of an organised system of mass rape, sexual abuse and torture." Beijing strongly denies accusations of abuse in Xinjiang, and has said the complexes it set up in the region provided vocational training to help stamp out Islamist extremism and separatism, and to teach new skills.

  • 3 dead, including gunman, after home invasion in Wisconsin

    Three people are dead, including a man who exchanged gunfire with deputies, following a home invasion in eastern Wisconsin, authorities said. Sheriff's deputies arrived and exchanged gunfire with the man, who then ran away. During a search of nearby properties, SWAT officers found another person who died of an apparent gunshot wound, according to sheriff's officials.