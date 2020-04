“Everyone’s needs are so different,” says Anna Bond, cofounder and creative director of Rifle Paper Co. “One of my favorite things about a home office is how much fun you can have with a desk —there are so many options.” In her studio, she opts for a large dining table, which affords her enough room for working at her computer, reviewing products and samples, and painting. At home, however, she chose something smaller and more intimate. “The vibe is very cozy and warm.”