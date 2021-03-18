27 Best Table Lamps and Bedside Lamps of 2021

Reuters
Japan will lift the coronavirus state of emergency in the Tokyo area on Sunday, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, while the capital's governor warned citizens not to let down their guard. Suga said the availability of hospital beds had improved in Tokyo and its three neighbouring prefectures, where restrictions have remained since early January. "Following these developments, we’ve decided to lift the state of emergency in Tokyo and Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures as of March 21," said Suga.