27 Best Table Lamps and Bedside Lamps of 2021

Kristi Kellogg
  • Give this thick clay lamp a home at your bedside, on your <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/height-adjustable-desks?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:desk" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">desk</a>, or in your bookshelf. $129, Create & Barrel. <a href="https://www.crateandbarrel.com/joy-clay-table-lamp/s634226" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Quirky lamp base? Check. Cute linen shade? Check. Will look good on just about any nightstand? <em>Double check.</em> $198, Anthropologie. <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/neko-table-lamp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This fabulous fanned shade sits atop a sleek polished brass base. Find it in deep red, bright red, gray, white, mustard, and green (pictured). $175, Hay. <a href="https://us.hay.com/on/demandware.store/Sites-hay-Site/en_US/Product-Variation?pid=2516467&dwvar_2516467_color=green" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $103, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/809004515/etsy-design-awards-entry-african-wax?ref=finds_l&remove_offset=0" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • What's better than <em>one</em> table lamp? Two table lamps. Add this angular pair to your bedside tables for an immediate upgrade to your bedroom decor. $63, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/SOTTAE-Ceramic-Irregular-Geometric-Livingroom/dp/B07PBZPKNZ/ref=sr_1_62" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • We love how the patterned glass casts a mottled, warm glow on its surrounding surfaces. Prefer a lighter shade? It's also available in cream and blue or pearl. $89, Urban Outfitters. <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/ansel-table-lamp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Add a touch of elegance to your space with this neutral table lamp that emits a champagne glow. $119, CB2. <a href="https://www.cb2.com/allure-table-lamp/s636511" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Etsy artisan <a href="https://cna.st/affiliate-link/8GHpbfKbJZXBEoujZJFgCL56Stm3oaaDpdqe8nEEtGffTWS9FUAZqtCkBUV5VMd6u6opJcYBhkNiE72TJT1dEnGvLt8yXuSNKthMud3XDpRMscDecHhK6yeW1PrEbmpT2aV9SMFpfm6aUvSFzqrw5T9oNwgEfAXJN5ZC?cid=6037f04d2188c15ba4d7b8ff" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oitenta" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Oitenta</a> craft these fun, geometric pieces inspired by <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/trend-we-love-origami-inspired-decorating-pieces-for-every-home?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:origami art" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">origami art</a>. $228, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/546167123/origami-table-lamp-geometric-table-lamp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • You can justify this splurge on this table lamp because it is, in all reality, functional art. This colorful pick caught our eye, but it's only one of many lust-worthy options. Find it in white/gold, black, clear crystal, titanium, silver, and fuchsia. $730, 2Modern. <a href="https://www.2modern.com/products/bourgie-lamp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This modern glass-and-brass pick fulfills all your <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/video/watch/this-is-what-happens-when-you-decorate-an-entire-space-in-millennial-pink?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:millennial pink decor" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">millennial pink decor</a> dreams. $228, Anthropologie. <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/geraldine-table-lamp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • With a tiger-shaped base and a neutral fabric lampshade, this pick is the cat's meow. $99, Urban Outfitters. <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/tiger-table-lamp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Not only are these nightstand lamps available in two colors, they're also available in two sizes. The timeless ceramic has a gorgeous textured finish. $229, Pottery Barn. <a href="https://fave.co/38qzBnu" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • If you're looking for the perfect lamp for your home office or living room, this polished nickel piece fits the bill. It's subtle but pretty, and will blend in wherever you set it. $174, Mitzi Lighting. <a href="https://www.mitzi.com/Product/HL310201-PN" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This designer lamp has us doing a double take. $159, West Elm. <a href="https://www.westelm.com/products/ribbed-glass-table-lamp-9-8-w3627/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This is, without a doubt, one of the prettiest table lamp we've ever seen. It's a perfect example of how the right table lamp can be entirely transformative to a room. $269, Jungalow. <a href="https://www.jungalow.com/products/teal-table-lamp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This mushroom-inspired desk lamp is made in Turkey out of textured, nick-finished iron. $199, Revival Rugs. <a href="https://www.revivalrugs.com/products/table-lamp-mantar-lamp-in-nickel" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • We can definitely envision this standout <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/gallery/30-ceramic-table-lamps-to-elevate-your-space?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:ceramic lamp" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">ceramic lamp</a> livening up the entryway in the home of our dreams. $395, Williams Sonoma. <a href="https://www.williams-sonoma.com/products/rustic-earthenware-table-lamp/?pkey=ctable-lamps" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This CB2 exclusive was inspired by the cliffs and unique rock formations off the coast of Portugal and would make for a stunning bedroom lamp. $179, CB2. <a href="https://fave.co/35b1vBM" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • A small profile doesn't mean you can't have a big impact. Case in point: This tiny pyramid lamp whose stain glass is a nod to Tiffany lamps of yore. $350, West Elm. <a href="https://www.westelm.com/products/lcl-friend-of-all-small-tabletop-pyramid-lamp-orbitz-d7939/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • $35, Target. <a href="https://www.target.com/p/geometric-with-marble-accent-lamp-brass-project-62-153/-/A-53330088?preselect=52404113#lnk=sametab" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Add genie-in-a-bottle flair to your table with this colorful, whimsical lamp. $269, Jungalow. <a href="https://www.jungalow.com/products/aqua-genie-table" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This bold, minimalist design is a midcentury must-have. $199, West Elm. <a href="https://www.westelm.com/products/caldas-table-lamp-h3122/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Marvel at this metallic ’70s-inspired table lamp (available in every color of the rainbow). $355, 2Modern. <a href="https://www.2modern.com/products/cindy-table-lamp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Celebrated designer <a href="https://www.architecturaldigest.com/story/isamu-noguchi-akari-lanterns-noguchi-museum?mbid=synd_yahoo_rss" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Isamu Noguchi" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Isamu Noguchi</a>'s slightly asymmetric table lamp, crafted with handmade washi paper and bamboo, is an homage to the paper lanterns of Japan. $175, MoMA Design Store. <a href="https://store.moma.org/for-the-home/home/lighting/table-lamps/akari-light-sculpture-model-1n/38576-38576.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Handmade in Morocco, this oversized brass lamp will look stunning on a sideboard, buffet, or nightstand. $1250, 54Kibo. <a href="https://54kibo.com/products/amur-table-lamp-gunmetal" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This contemporary table lamp features a matte black finish and a linen fabric shade. $73, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Rivet-Modern-Chain-Switch-Socket/dp/B07HK6MTMC/ref=sr_1_4" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Rounding out our list of the best table lamps oversized, earthenware pick that channels major Southwestern vibes. $268, Anthropologie. <a href="https://www.anthropologie.com/shop/aliso-table-lamp" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
Joy Clay Table Lamp

Give this thick clay lamp a home at your bedside, on your desk, or in your bookshelf. $129, Create & Barrel.

