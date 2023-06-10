27 Common Money-Saving Tips That Are Actually Not Great, According To People Who Tried Them And Say They Don't Work
Saving money is never easy, but with prices rising faster than our wages, it feels like these days it's harder than ever. And all too often, common money-saving advice gets repeated over and over, even when it's completely irrelevant to the situation at hand.
Sure, some of these tips *can* be good advice for someone, but if you're telling your buddy who lives way out in the country that they should just sell their car and take the bus because that worked for you in the city... that's probably not the helpful hint you think it is.
Recently, we shared some money-saving tips that aren't as one-size-fits-all as people think, and in the comments, members of the BuzzFeed Community chimed in with even more money advice that doesn't work for them. Here's what they had to say:
1."A lot of grocery saving tips just don’t work when you’re single and live alone. Sometimes the economy of scale just isn’t in your favor. For instance, at least in the US, buying a whole watermelon means dealing with at the very least five to eight pounds of melon. I physically cannot eat it all before it goes bad. So even when watermelon is very cheap to buy whole, I buy it pre-cut because it’s in an amount I can actually get through before it goes bad."
2."One of my favorites was when a friend tried telling me to shop the sales at Harris Teeter and Publix to save money. Buy two get three free 12-packs at Harris Teeter are literally the same price as buying five from Piggly Wiggly. Like, what the fuck am I saving? Everything else is higher than other stores. Like, dude, you really are a special kind of stupid."
3."None of those financial experts live on the same planet as the average citizen. Their lists of cuts always start off with, 'Cut your daily latte and brown-bag your lunch instead of going to a restaurant.' The average middle class person can’t afford those things to start with!!!! On the flip side: people have raised their eyebrows because I have an iPhone (got it free with points and signing a new contract), manicured nails (polish is sold in dollar stores, idiot) and wearing designer clothes (purchased at consignment and vintage stores) so 'you must not be hurting THAT much' on disability. MORONS."
4."Those cash binders. Just when you think putting that $20 in one envelope a month will help save you money, you end up needing to take it back out for an emergency. Every month, I go into this mindset of, 'I'm gonna hoard cash and not spend a penny.' But I end up needing things like food and household supplies. By the time that I buy toilet paper, tissues, cat food, litter, laundry detergent, trash bags, and cleaning supplies, I've already spent $100. A few times, I've completely ran out of food, and bam theres another $100 gone out of my next payday. Don't even get me started on when an appliance randomly breaks down and you have to replace it. Saving money is easier said than done."
5."When I was a kid, my parents got the idea of planting a vegetable garden in our backyard to save money on food. After three or four months they discovered that was definitely not the case. I remember clearly my dad saying, 'Don’t do it expecting to save any money.' He also said that the time and aggravation alone wasn’t worth it even if you did save money because with the relatively small garden they had, any savings would be small as well."
6."It's unreasonable and ridiculous to expect people to not buy a cup of coffee or go to the movies ever. To never eat out or buy new tech. It's not the person's fault they don't have money, it's our BS capitalist society that exploits workers and squeezes every bit of energy out of someone while paying the least amount possible. It's BS to expect people not to find little pleasures and splurge. If we paid workers livable wages, this advice would be a whole lot less necessary."
7."A lot of these 'tips' don't account for the cost of your time. It takes time to search for coupons and deals, time and gas to go to multiple (or even one) store to shop. It takes time to meal prep, and clean up after meal prep. Everyone's values of how to spend their time are different, and it may be worth the extra monetary cost to save some time."
8."Do NOT try and save money when it comes to hygiene and beauty products. It's a lot better to spend some extra money on buying decent-quality hair products and skincare/makeup than spend your savings on a doctor's visit because the knock-off facial cleanser gave you a rash or that cheap mascara gave you an infection. Your face and skin are too delicate to go cheap on. It's so easy to get breakouts and severe infections via makeup and beauty products."
9."I always hear shop at thrift stores! Local thrift stores around here are so pricey especially the kids ones. $8 for a used shirt for a 4-year-old when I can get a brand new one for $5."
10."People who evangelize about line-drying the laundry must sit in a lawn chair with a shotgun until it's dry, because I have not once gone outside to retrieve the washing without finding it covered in bird shit."
11."'Pay yourself first.' With what? If I don’t pay my bills it’s going to cost me a lot more in the long run. Also, side hustles in general. I can barely physically handle my job and enough of a social life to not develop mental illness on top of physical disability. No, I cannot find time for more work. Besides, we should all be making enough money working 40 hours a week."
12."'You don’t need name brand shoes,' told to me by relatives who have calluses, bunions, thick toenails… basically every foot problem to ever exist."
13."Shopping at the dollar store (well, $1.25 store now). I did try this but because the quality of the products are not as great as name brands (or the name brand items only come in travel size,) I end up going back more regularly than I would at a regular grocery store."
14."Upcycling and DIYing everything is good in theory but when you end up buying $100 in supplies and end up with a mediocre result, maybe it was better just to spend that money at Ikea."
15."Oh man, you guys should see the advice in the mandatory post-bankruptcy lessons. This thing literally said to go on vacations in the off-season, and it quite literally mentioned ski trips and beach trips as things to do in the off season. Good luck going on a ski trip in the summer! Also maybe if you've been going on ski trips every year you should've stopped doing that before you decided to file for bankruptcy to see how much that saved you?? (and personally I've been on a 'vacation' twice since 2015 anyway)."
"Also had a ton of the really out of touch advice like you should sell all of your cars and just take public transportation (which is difficult or impossible in some places). I can't remember everything it said, but basically it felt like it had been written in 2005 and not updated once since then. One of the pieces of advice was to switch to having only one landline in your home???"