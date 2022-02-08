27 Of The Funniest Tweets About Married Life (Jan. 25 - Feb. 7)

Marriage is full of highs, lows and a whole bunch of ordinary moments in between.

And somehow the spouses of Twitter continue to find humor in the minutiae of married life ― and sum it up perfectly in no more than 280 characters.

Every other week, we round up the funniest marriage tweets of the previous 14 days. Read on for 28 new, relatable ones that will have you laughing in agreement.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

