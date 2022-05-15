27 Times Gender Reveals Were The Absolute Worst, Like, Give Me A Break
1. This creepy banner:
2.This seriously messed up theme:
3.This unnecessary blowup toy:
4. These ridiculous gendered fireworks:
5. This bizarre suggestion that only women have eyelashes:
6. This hunting themed cake:
7. This cake that divides boys and girls into two categories: football and ballet:
8. This cake that suggests being a cop embodies masculinity:
From the gender reveal to the fondant, this whole thing feels pointless and unnecessary from pointlesslygendered
9. This "nuts" or "no nuts" theme:
10. These pins that make absolutely no sense (boys = bats?!):
I fixed another godforsaken gender reveal thing, original posted by u/myboyfriendmademegetit from pointlesslygendered
11. This gross diaper butt cake:
12. These gendered cigars:
13. This mess left in an adorable public park:
Someone did a gender reveal in a public park flower garden. They left the plastic confetti, balloons and tape on the ground and in the pond. The snow said "it's a girl". from trashy
14. Same with this mess:
If you have a gender reveal party and leave confetti everywhere for people to pick up, fuck you. from trashy
15. And this one:
These people doing a gender reveal on a lake with confetti. They didn't clean up and they threw the confetti canisters in the lake. from trashy
16. Here's another:
17. AND ANOTHER:
One of several handfuls of gender reveal confetti at our new local playground. Please think of our wildlife. from DeTrashed
18. This treat left for the waiter:
19. This pink present that park employees will unfortunately be cleaning up:
20. This pollution:
21. This inappropriate pun:
22. This sign in the club:
23. This vandalism:
This gender reveal from trashy