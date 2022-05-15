27 Times Gender Reveals Were The Absolute Worst, Like, Give Me A Break

CBS News Videos

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, lead singer of the Commodores, solo artist, and "American Idol" judge is being awarded the Library of Congress' 2022 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. Lionel Richie talks with correspondent Kelefa Sanneh about growing up on the campus of Tuskegee University, as well as his 50-year career – from opening for Michael Jackson and the Jackson 5, to his solo success, and what the lyrics of "All Night Long" really mean.