27 Times Gender Reveals Were The Absolute Worst, Like, Give Me A Break

·3 min read

1. This creepy banner:

[product] Gender Reveal banner from pointlesslygendered

2.This seriously messed up theme:

a party invite that says is it a princess or a murderer
reddit.com / Via reddit.com

3.This unnecessary blowup toy:

a guy holding a large blow up penis for the sex reveal
reddit.com / Via reddit.com

4. These ridiculous gendered fireworks:

Gender reveal... Fireworks. I shouldn't be surprised. from pointlesslygendered

5. This bizarre suggestion that only women have eyelashes:

laziest gender reveal cake from pointlesslygendered

6. This hunting themed cake:

[meme] you’re not even human, but choose your gender? from pointlesslygendered

7. This cake that divides boys and girls into two categories: football and ballet:

i can't with gender reveal cakes from pointlesslygendered

8. This cake that suggests being a cop embodies masculinity:

From the gender reveal to the fondant, this whole thing feels pointless and unnecessary from pointlesslygendered

9. This "nuts" or "no nuts" theme:

I want to live in a world with no gender reveal parties from pointlesslygendered

10. These pins that make absolutely no sense (boys = bats?!):

I fixed another godforsaken gender reveal thing, original posted by u/myboyfriendmademegetit from pointlesslygendered

11. This gross diaper butt cake:

Man I hate gender reveal cakes, but I really hate this. from pointlesslygendered

12. These gendered cigars:

Gender reveal chocolate cigars - Boy, Girl, or Groucho from pointlesslygendered

13. This mess left in an adorable public park:

Someone did a gender reveal in a public park flower garden. They left the plastic confetti, balloons and tape on the ground and in the pond. The snow said "it's a girl". from trashy

14. Same with this mess:

If you have a gender reveal party and leave confetti everywhere for people to pick up, fuck you. from trashy

15. And this one:

These people doing a gender reveal on a lake with confetti. They didn't clean up and they threw the confetti canisters in the lake. from trashy

16. Here's another:

Leaving your gender reveal garbage in a nature sanctuary. from trashy

17. AND ANOTHER:

One of several handfuls of gender reveal confetti at our new local playground. Please think of our wildlife. from DeTrashed

18. This treat left for the waiter:

gender reveal in a restaurant? why not I guess. from trashy

19. This pink present that park employees will unfortunately be cleaning up:

Leaving their gender reveal mess in the park so the park employees can clean it up from trashy

20. This pollution:

Gender reveal redneck style. from trashy

21. This inappropriate pun:

Pretty sure this belongs here... 90% of gender reveals are trashy AF. from trashy

22. This sign in the club:

In my hometown, they do gender reveals at the club from trashy

23. This vandalism:

This gender reveal from trashy

24. This paint job:

Gender reveal party... It’s a penis. from trashy

25. This shame-y cake:

Gender reveal party... from trashy

26. This super weird use of a plush toy:

Can gender reveal get any worse? Yes. from trashy

27.And finally, this forced involvement of children in stupid gender reveal shenanigans (with the use of hot dogs and tacos 🙄):

reddit.com / Via reddit.com
reddit.com / Via reddit.com
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories