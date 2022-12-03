27 horses seized in Pierce County animal cruelty investigation

Twenty-seven horses were seized earlier this week as part of an animal cruelty investigation in Graham, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday.

According to the sheriff’s department, on Monday, deputies and animal control officers served a search warrant on the property near Graham-Kapowsin High School. The warrant stems from an investigation launched after a complaint about the treatment of horses on the property.

Animal control officers seized 27 horses and took them to another pasture with assistance from the Seattle Mounted Police Unit and Save A Forgotten Equine (SAFE).

The investigation, which will include a thorough evaluation by a veterinarian, is ongoing.