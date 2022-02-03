27 indictments handed down

Oxygen

Aaron Shamo was once the clean-cut kid next door. The Salt Lake City millennial hailed from a good family, had been an Eagle Scout and had charm and good looks. But investigators say beneath his All-American persona, Shamo was also the kingpin of a massive criminal syndicate, recruiting others to help him manufacture deadly counterfeit opioids in the basement of his Cottonwood Heights, Utah home, according to “American Greed,” airing Wednesdays on CNBC. Shamo sold the illicit drugs on the dark w