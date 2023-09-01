27 inmates charged in barricade of Milwaukee County Jail library

Prosecutors have charged 27 inmates who authorities say barricaded themselves inside a Milwaukee County Jail library in August.

Correctional officers used pepper spray and broke a library window to end the nearly two-hour-long barricade Aug. 12, according to a criminal complaint. One officer went to the hospital with injuries, and three others were treated on-site. An officer also struck an inmate several times with a baton when he noticed the inmate turn towards him with a closed fist, the complaint said.

The inmates, who were residents of housing pod 6C at the jail, covered the library windows with paper and refused to leave, according to the complaint.

The jail went into lockdown about 1 p.m. in response, and efforts from supervisors and the jail director to negotiate with the inmates weren't successful, according to the complaint and a statement from the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

"The barricaded inmates refused all commands, refused to open the door, refused to uncover the windows, and threated jail staff," the complaint said.

About 2:30 p.m., once other inmates from the housing pod were evacuated, the officers sprayed pepper spray under the library door, the complaint said. Then one or more inmates broke the sprinkler system, causing the library to flood.

About 2:45 p.m., an officer broke a library window and another sprayed pepper spray. The "Correctional Emergency Response Team" entered the room and "secured" the 27 inmates, the complaint said.

One officer was taken to the hospital for a "soft-tissue injury," and three other officers were treated on-site for exposure to pepper spray. The inmates were also treated for exposure to the spray.

The inmates barricaded themselves after voicing "dissatisfaction with their gymnasium time coming to an end," the sheriff's office said. They also said they wanted more open recreation time.

Each of the 27 people was charged with obstructing an officer, as a party to a crime, and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors. They range in age from 17 to 57, according to a criminal complaint.

An inmate advocacy group placed the blame on the conditions inside the jail and said the sheriff's office was not being transparent about the incident. The Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression called attention to the several recent deaths inside the jail, lockdowns, high phone call costs and other issues.

"The disastrous conditions inside the County Jail are not the result of staffing issues or a budgetary shortage. These conditions are due to years of neglect, mismanagement, and ineptitude from the MCSO and the various sheriffs who have refused to hold themselves accountable," the group said in a statement.

Four in-custody deaths have occurred at the jail in about the last year, with three occurring after Denita Ball took over the top spot at the sheriff's office in January and also while she was serving as interim sheriff after former Sherriff Earnell Lucas' departure in October 2022. There were at least five deaths during Lucas's tenure, with Ball as his deputy sheriff, between 2018 and 2022.

This story will be updated.

