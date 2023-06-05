27-year-old arrested after firing gun in Riverfront Park on Sunday; no injuries reported

Jun. 4—A 27-year-old man faces multiple criminal charges after police say he fired a gun into the air in Riverfront Park on Sunday afternoon.

Ku L. Lin was booked into Spokane County Jail just before 4 p.m. Several police cars arrived at the downtown park after a shooting was reported around 2:15 p.m., according to a news release.

Authorities found multiple shell casings south of the U.S. Pavilion, where officers were interviewing witnesses Sunday afternoon. They found and detained Lin within 10 minutes, and determined that he'd fired the gun during an argument with another man.

No injuries were reported, and there is no ongoing threat to the community, police said Sunday evening.

Lin faces two counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm, as well as reckless endangerment and carrying a firearm without a concealed pistol license. His bond has been set at $3,000.

Those with information about the shooting who have not talked to law enforcement are asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case 2023-20107796.