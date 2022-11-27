27-year-old arrested in Lakeland after hitting 2 deputies with her car, PCSO says

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 27-year-old in Lakeland after hitting two deputies with her vehicle.

Carina Holder is facing multiple charges after hitting two deputies with her vehicle and attempting to flee the scene, PCSO said.

The incident happened along 646 North Combee Road at Max Pay Pawn on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies said they received a call in reference to Holder attempting to use a stolen credit card at the pawnshop.

When they tried to speak with Holder a few minutes later, she got into a BMW X5 in an attempt to flee, sheriffs said.

Holder drove directly toward two of the deputies with the vehicle, which led to them firing at her multiple times in an attempt to stop the car, according to PCSO.

Detectives said that Holder still struck the two deputies and fled the scene.

She was captured on Cardinal Street in Kossuthville.

Holder is being charged with aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer (two counts), armed burglary, and resisting with violence. Various charges for fraud are expected as well.

Holder has a criminal history, as she was previously arrested in September 2022 for forgery, criminal use of personal ID, grand theft, and fraud to obtain property.

She has also previously received charges back in March 2022 and in 2021 for battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting with violence, and resisting without violence.

This investigation is ongoing. PCSO Administrative Investigations Unit, the 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Deadly Incident Task Force, and the State Attorney’s Office are looking into the situation.

