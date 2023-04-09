27-year-old assaults and robs men he met on a dating app, Maryland police say

A man was arrested after he assaulted and robbed men he met on a dating app, Maryland police say.

Montgomery County police said they arrested Brandon Darryl Kane on Thursday, April 6. He is charged with two counts of robbery and first-degree assault.

On Oct. 10, Kane, 27, met a man on a dating app, according to a Facebook post from police. After speaking on the phone, the man agreed to pay Kane — who he knew as “Tommy” — for sex.

The man paid for an Uber for Kane to come to his residence, police said. When Kane got to the man’s house, the two got into a disagreement and Kane assaulted the man and took money from him.

A few weeks later, on Oct. 22, police received another report of a robbery and assault. Investigators said they determined that Kane had met another man on a dating app. When the two met, Kane assaulted the man, took his wallet and forced him from his apartment.

Police are asking for other victims to contact officials at 240-773-6870.

Montgomery County is about 20 miles northwest of Washington, D.C.

