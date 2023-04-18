27-year-old Austin man dies while in custody of sheriff's office

A 27-year-old Austin resident died while in the custody of the sheriff's department at the Travis County Jail on Sunday, the sheriff's office said in a Monday evening press release.

Sheriffs brought Timothy Roberts to the Travis County Jail Booking Facility "without incident" at about 5:30 p.m. on April 16 for a parole violation, the sheriff's office said.

Roberts became unresponsive during the booking process, the sheriff's office said, which prompted staff from the jail to begin CPR before Austin-Travis County EMS responders showed up. He was pronounced dead at 7:19 p.m. after resuscitation efforts failed, the sheriff's office said.

Roberts' death has prompted an investigation by the Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs Unit, the Criminal Investigations Division, the Texas Rangers and the Medical Examiner's Office, which the sheriff's office said is normal in the event of any death in custody. The final report from the autopsy is still pending.

The American-Statesman reached out to the sheriff's office to ask specific questions related to the circumstances surrounding Roberts' death but did not hear back before publication.

