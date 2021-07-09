27-year-old charged with murder in fatal shooting of man on South Raleigh Boulevard
A 27-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man on South Raleigh Boulevard, the Raleigh Police Department said Friday.
Darius Lamar Watson was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the July 1 shooting of 26-year-old Antonio Luis Quinones, police said in a release.
Watson has been placed in the Wake County Detention Center.
A 911 caller described hearing a gunshot and witnessing a white car colliding with the rear of a truck on South Raleigh Boulevard at approximately 9:28 p.m. July 1.
The caller said he moved toward the truck to check if any passengers had been shot, and a man in the white car started shooting at him. The caller said he was not injured.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.