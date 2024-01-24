27-year-old ‘experienced hiker’ vanishes preparing for 200-mile trek, Arizona cops say

A 27-year-old avid hiker disappeared after gathering supplies for a grueling 200-mile trek in Arizona, deputies said.

Derek Bowling was last heard from Jan. 22 preparing for his trip in Lake Havasu City, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue said in a Facebook post.

Bowling had plans for a weeklong hike that would take him about 200 miles through remote desert and mountains, deputies said.

The hike would start east of Havasu and would take him toward Kingman, deputies said.

Bowling is an “avid, experienced hiker,” but deputies said he was “overdue contacting his family.”

Now rescuers are asking the public if anyone has seen him.

Bowling is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 161 pounds, with long brown hair and blue eyes. Photos show the gear he might have with him.

Anyone with information can contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 and reference DR# 24-002873.

