27-year-old fatally shot Tuesday night in Wilmington's Southbridge neighborhood

A 27-year-old man died Tuesday night after being shot in Wilmington's Southbridge neighborhood, police said.

Officers were called to the 300 block of S. Heald St. around 9 p.m. after receiving reports of the shooting. There, they found the man badly injured.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital, where he died.

Police have not yet released the man's name.

So far this year, 13 people have been killed in Wilmington, according to Delaware Online/The News Journal's shooting database. At this same time last year, 11 had been killed.

