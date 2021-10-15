27-year-old identified in Hampton apartment shooting; no suspects sought

Police identified a 27-year-old Hampton man in Thursday’s deadly apartment shooting.

Around 3 a.m., officers responded to a shooting near the the Oakland Square apartments at 300 East Mercury Boulevard.

At the scene, they discovered a man who’d be fatally struck by gunfire. Police later identified the victim as Victor E. Bynum, 27.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation, according to police. Officials say they’ve identified all parties involved and are not looking for any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.

Lyndon German, frederick.german@virginiamedia.com