27-year-old inmate from Hesperia dies after being found unconscious in his cell

Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the death of a 27-year-old inmate from Hesperia at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials reported that on Monday, deputies at the facility discovered Stephan Hernandez unconscious in his cell.

Deputies and jail medical staff performed CPR on Hernandez, who was transported to a local Kaiser Permanente Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, sheriff’s officials said.

The Sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division responded and assumed the investigation. An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death.

Hernandez was arrested by the Fontana Police Department on Saturday, Oct. 22. He was booked at West Valley on suspicion of resisting a peace officer.

Sheriff’s officials did not say if Hernandez suffered from a medical condition or if anyone else was involved in the incident.

There have been nearly 10 in-custody deaths since September 2021, sheriff’s officials reported, including one on July 6, where deputies at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto discovered inmate Kyle Medlen, 52, of Barstow unresponsive in his cell.

Anyone with information regarding the latest incident is urged by the Sheriff’s Depart to contact the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4908. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or by visiting wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: 27-year-old inmate from Hesperia dies while in sheriff's custody