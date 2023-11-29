27-year-old Knoxville man killed in hit-and-run crash on Lovell Road

A 27-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a hit and run crash that happened early Nov. 27.

Raymundo Octavio Salinas, a Knoxville resident, was on a motorcycle just before 2 a.m., and was stopped at the red light on Lovell Road at Outlet Drive, according to the accident report filed by the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

A 38-year-old Knoxville man driving a pickup truck was traveling north on Lovell Road and struck Salinas' motorcycle from behind, killing him before leaving the scene, the report said. A witness told police he saw the man get out of his truck and look at the motorcycle before fleeing.

The man abandoned his truck on Gilbert Road, but was arrested later at his home. The report says charges are pending.

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville man killed in hit-and-run crash on Lovell Road