27-year-old Kyle, S.D. man indicted for second-degree murder

Nov. 28—RAPID CITY — A Kyle, S.D. man was indicted by a federal grand jury for second-degree murder.

Scotty Old Horse, 27, was indicted in early November and pleaded not guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daneta Wollmann on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

The indictment alleged that on Nov. 2, 2022, Old Horse killed a man by striking him with a vehicle.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to life in prison, a $250,000 fine, five years of supervised release, as well as a $100 fine toward the Federal Crimes Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.

Old Horse was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.

The investigation is being conducted by the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.