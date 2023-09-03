27-year-old Malden man pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine

A Malden man is facing at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking fentanyl disguised as oxycodone and Xanax, and methamphetamine disguised as Adderall in and around the Malden area, the U.S. Attorney said.

Igor Desouza, 27, pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and other controlled substances, Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said in a statement.

U.S. Senior District Court Judge Mark Wolf on Thursday scheduled sentencing for Dec. 1.

Desouza was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2021, along with Matthew Ramos. Under the terms of Desouza’s plea agreement, he faces a sentence of 120 months, or 10 years, in prison, Levy said.

According to the charging documents, a search of Desouza’s home in May 2021 resulted in the recovery of over 10,000 pills, which included over 2 kilograms of methamphetamine pills pressed to resemble Adderall or Xanax (some containing MDMA) and over 40 grams of fentanyl pills (some mixed with xylazine) pressed to resemble oxycodone, Levy said. The search also resulted in the recovery of a firearm, loaded and unloaded magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, LSD strips, oxycodone pills, MDMA pills, and oxycodone pills.

A search warrant executed on Desouza’s phone yielded videos of him holding a firearm and pointing it at orange and blue pills, similar to the methamphetamine and fentanyl pills recovered during the search warrant at his home, Levy said.

The charge of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine provides for a sentence of at least 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $10 million.

The charge of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl provides for a sentence of at least five years and up to life in prison, at least four and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $5 million.

Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy and Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Division made the announcement today.

The investigation was led by the Drug Enforcement Administration, specifically the DEA’s New England Field Division’s Boston Tactical Diversion Squad.

Special assistance was provided by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, Boston Field Division; the Malden Police Department; and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Levy said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

