27-year-old male killed in west Fort Worth shooting after argument escalates

A 27-year-old man was shot and killed Friday after an argument in a west Fort Worth home.

At around 8 p.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Garza Ave in reference to a shooting call.

Officers located an adult male victim with gunshot wounds to his person, police spokesperson Tracy Carter said.

The male was transported to a local hospital but did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead. He was later identified as Johnathan Hawkins of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A verbal altercation escalated into a physical exchange before Hawkins was shot, police said.

Officers made contact with the man who shot Hawkins, and he’s cooperating with the investigation, Carter said.

This story contains information from the Star-Telegram archives.



