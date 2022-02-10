27-year-old man arrested in 2 New Year's Day homicides in Peoria

PEORIA — Police arrested a man in two murders committed early New Year's Day in South Peoria.

Robert A. White, 27, was located Wednesday in the 1800 block of West War Memorial Drive, according to a Peoria Police Department news release. Its officers and those from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task force apprehended White without incident.

White was accused of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery. He was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Authorities had sought White since Jan. 1, when he was identified as a suspect in two shootings earlier that day. Warrants for his arrest were also issued Jan. 1, each with a $1 million bond set.

The first shooting took place about 2 a.m. at 2028 SW Adams St., where 33-year-old Daniela T. Jackson was killed. About two hours later, 35-year-old Bridget Ross was shot dead at 517 W. Martin Luther King Drive.

At each location, a man also was shot and injured.

Police are pursuing additional information about each case. Those who have any are asked to contact Detective Scott Hulse, 309-494-8391, or Detective Jake Beck, 309-494-8480.

Anonymous tips also can be relayed at CrimeStoppers, 309-673-9000, or at the Tip411 app.

