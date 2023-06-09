27-year-old man charged, accused of shooting and killing 1-year-old Zy’Aire Nevels

Zyare Nevels, 1, was shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side on June 3, police said.

A 27-year-old Milwaukee man has been criminally charged, accused of shooting and killing 1-year-old Zy'Aire Nevels on Saturday night.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged Davon Chapman on Friday with first-degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. If convicted on both charges, he could be sentenced up to 75 years in prison.

According to a criminal complaint, Chapman was following Zy’Aire's parents in his SUV when he fired shots at the car where Zy’Aire was a passenger. The shooting took place near the 1900 block of West Atkinson Avenue, by the Milwaukee Public Library Atkinson Branch.

Chapman is the husband of the best friend of Zy’Aire's mother. The criminal complaint says Zy’Aire's mother and Chapman "had been talking," but the complaint doesn't elaborate further. Zy’Aire's mother said she could see Chapman was driving the car and that no one else was in the SUV, the complaint said.

Zy’Aire's father, who was driving the car, told investigators that he tried to get away from Chapman but Chapman continued to follow their car, even chasing them through a red light, the complaint said.

Suddenly, as Zy’Aire's father crossed West Capitol Drive, he saw muzzle flashes and heard gunfire, according to the complaint. Zy’Aire's father then drove to the nearby Milwaukee Fire Department station at 4060 N. 27th St. Fire personnel then had Zy’Aire transported to Children's Hospital, where she died.

According to the complaint, Chapman spoke to his mother on the phone about 45 minutes after the shooting where he said, "I killed a kid. I got kids. I wasn't trying to do that." He later texted his mother a news article about Zy’Aire's death and said, "Ma I messed up," the complaint said.

Chapman was arrested on Sunday. He made his initial court appearance on Friday morning at the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

Zy’Aire is the 10th child to die by homicide so far this year in Milwaukee and the only victim under the age of 13. Twenty-seven child victims were reported in 2022, according to police.

Zy’Aire's mother organized a verified GoFundMe fundraiser.

