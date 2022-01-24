The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a 27-year-old.

The Sheriff's Office went to Cliffwood Terrace Apartments on Edwards Road in Taylors after receiving a call about a gunshot victim.

When deputies arrived, they found Joseph Smith, 27, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Smith died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.

No suspects have been identified, according to the Sheriff's Office. Deputies are still determining a motive.

Tamia Boyd is a Michigan native who covers breaking news in Greenville. Email her at tboyd@gannett.com, and follow her on Twitter @tamiamb.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: 27-year-old man dead after shooting in Greenville County apartment