27-year-old man dies when car crashes into horse on Louisiana road, police say

A Louisiana man is dead after the vehicle he was riding in hit a horse over the weekend, authorities say.

Deputies responded to the deadly crash just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in the 1700 block of Duchamp Road, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old Kealin Batiste, was found unconscious, police said in a news release. Investigators learned he was a passenger in the vehicle headed southbound on Duchamp Road when it crashed into a horse.

Both the driver and the passenger were wearing seat belts, according to deputies.

Batiste was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, police said. It’s unclear if the driver, who authorities haven’t publicly identified was hurt in the crash.

Family and friends posted tributes to Batiste online, remembering him as “the sweetest & funniest person.”

Deputies have released few other details but said charges are possible pending the outcome of an investigation.

St. Martinville is about 60 miles southwest of Baton Rouge.

