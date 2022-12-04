27-year-old man injured following I-55 shooting, police say

The Memphis Police Department is investigating following a shooting on I-55 that left a man injured.

Police said it happened around 1:19 a.m., at E Brooks Road and I-55.

A 27-year-old man was transported to Regional One hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information.

