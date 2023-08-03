27-year-old man killed during recent string of shootings in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK — A 27-year-old Battle Creek man is dead following several shootings over the last 48 hours in the city.

Police responded to several reports of gunshots in the area of Maple Terrace around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release. When they arrived, officers spoke to several neighbors in the 100 block of Maple Terrace and found the 27-year-old, who was shot in the torso.

Officers provided medical assistance until LifeCare Ambulance arrived and took the victim to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, police said. The victim later died from his injuries.

Police are currently investigating this incident as part of a string of several shootings. Officers believe these shootings are related, and stem from an ongoing dispute between two groups of individuals.

Currently, no additional injuries have been reported from these shootings, police said.

Authorities do not believe that the public is in danger and they are "taking proactive measures to stop this string of violence."

"We are asking for the community's assistance in providing any information related to these shootings or the individuals who may be involved," police said in the release. "If you were in this area early Thursday morning, and/or might have information that would help police in this string of shooting incidents, please contact the Battle Creek Police Department at 269-781-0911, or anonymously through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888."

Police declined to release any further details Thursday afternoon. An investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: 27-year-old killed during recent string of shootings in Battle Creek