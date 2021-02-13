27-year-old self-taught baker launches cookie company devoted to charity

Bedford, New York, resident Amanda Palomino grew up in a family in the food business.

The daughter of Rafael Palomino, who owns Sonora in Port Chester, New York, among other spots in Florida, Pennsylvania and Connecticut, she always loved baking.

"My dad would take care of dinner and I'd take care of the sweets," said the 27-year-old self-taught chef.

Now, she's launched her own company: Batter that Matters, an online bakery focused on cookies, which donates a portion of its profits to various charities. Since starting the business in early January, her charity of choice is the SPCA of Westchester, a no-kill animal shelter.

Bedford, New York, resident Amanda Palomino has launched her own cookie business: Batter That Matters.

"I've spent part of the pandemic fostering dogs and it's been really rewarding," Palomino said. The charities she donates to will change each season (and she's open to suggestions).

As for why she chose cookies, Palomino said cookies have always been her favorite thing to make. Plus, she said, they make people happy.

"I found myself baking a lot during the pandemic and giving away a lot of cookies to family and friends as a way to de-stress. I've been thinking about starting my own business for a while so I figured why not bake, spread joy and give back?" she said.

Cookies from Batter That Matters, a Port Chester-based cookie company that started in January 2021. A portion of proceeds from cookie sales go to charity.

She may be onto something: A recent TOP Data study found American cookie consumption has increased by over 25% during the COVID-19 pandemic with one in five Americans consuming over three cookies per day.

If you're one of them, you might like the fact that you don't have to leave your house to get them. Palomino, who bakes out of Sonora's Rectory Street kitchen, ships both locally and nationwide.

On the menu: Dulce de Leche Chocolate Chip, Double Chocolate Chip, Sprinkle Rush, Raid the Pantry, Snickerdoodle (vegan), and Nuts for You (gluten-free and vegan).

Valentine's Day additions include Nutella Red Velvet, Chocolate Chip Walnut (gluten free and vegan), and Sprinkle Rush with Valentine's Day colored sprinkles. Cookie boxes range from $30 to $36. Details at ourbattermatters.com.

Valentine Sprinkle cookies from Port Chester-based Batter That Matters.

