27-year-old skier falls to his death in Grand Teton National Park, rangers say

A skier fell to his death at Grand Teton National Park, rangers said.

Radcliff Spencer, a 27-year-old skier from Jackson, Wyoming, fell in Death Canyon on Sunday, Feb. 13, the National Park Service said.

A climber in the canyon reported seeing Spencer fall in the Apocalypse Couloir. Skiers and snowboarders describe the couloir as a “highly technical and dangerous” gully in the national park.

Park rangers and rescuers rushed to help Spencer, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. He died from his injuries.

“The remains of the deceased were flown from the backcountry and transferred to the Teton County Coroner,” park rangers said in a news release. “The four remaining members of Spencer’s party were transported out of the canyon via helicopter.”

Park officials told the Jackson Hole News and Guide that an avalanche likely wasn’t the cause of the skiing accident. The avalanche danger was considered low near Grand Teton on Feb. 13, according to the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center.

Rangers did not say how Spencer fell.

In January, a snowboarder triggered an avalanche in Grand Teton that swept a skier away down a steep gully, according to the National Park Service. The skier hurt his ankle during the fall and was rescued by helicopter.

Skiers, snowmobilers and hikers can set off an avalanche when a layer of snow collapses and starts to slide down the slope.

In the U.S., avalanches are most common from December to April, but they can happen at any time if the conditions are right, National Geographic reported.

At least nine people have died in avalanches this season in the U.S. as of Feb. 14, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

