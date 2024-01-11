27-year-old Winter Haven woman dies in head-on collision. Semi driver charged with DUI

Ledger staff
·1 min read
1
A 27-year-old Winter Haven woman died Wednesday evening when a semi truck driven by a 21-year-old Arcadia man crossed the center line on Spirit Lake Road and hit her head-on. The man was subsequently charged with DUI offenses.
A 27-year-old Winter Haven woman died Wednesday night when her car was hit head-on by a semi truck that crossed the center line. The driver of the semi faces DUI-related charges.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Chelsea Darwin, 27, was driving north on Spirit Lake Road when a semi, driven south by Moyses Ramirez, 21, of Arcadia, crossed the center line and hit Darwin's Hyundai Sonata head-on.

The Sheriff's Office said witnesses reported seeeing Ramirez throwing objects from the cab of the truck, and deputies found four empty Modelo beer cans near the scene. The PCSO said Ramirez showed signs of impairment. After a field sobriety test, he was arrested and booked into Polk County Jail on charges of DUI manslaughter, a second-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; DUI with property damage, a first-degree misdemeanor; and DUI, a second-degree misdemeanor.

The Sheriff's Office said his two breath samples measured his blood-alcohol content at 0.107 and 0.108. The legal limit is 0.08.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Woman dies, semi driver charged with DUI after Winter Haven crash

