27-year-old woman ransacks Hall County home, steals machete, deputies say

A 27-year-old woman is facing charges concerning an alleged burglary at a Hall County home.

On July 26, around 3:30 p.m., Hall County deputies announced on Facebook they were searching for a person of interest accused of burglary and breaking into vehicles.

Nearly three weeks later, on Aug.18, the sheriff’s office said with tips from the community, investigators were able to identify Kasey Lorine Friel, 27, of Cleveland, Georgia as the suspect in the case.

Hall County investigators said on July 16, between 9:20 a.m. and 10:40 a.m., Friel went inside the victim’s home on Skitts Mountain Road without permission.

Friel reportedly ransacked a portion of the home and stole a machete. Deputies said she then went inside the victim’s car on the property and rummaged through it.

Friel was arrested and booked into the Hall County Jail. She facing charges of first-degree burglary and entering auto.

