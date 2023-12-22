27-year-old Wykoff woman killed in Fillmore County crash

Dec. 22—SUMNER TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A Wykoff woman was killed after a single-vehicle crash Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in Fillmore County.

A 1998 Chevrolet pickup was westbound on County Road 4 near the intersection with County Road 38 when it left the roadway and crashed around 9:30 p.m., according to a Fillmore County Sheriff's Office press release.

The driver, Jessica Nicole Aspenwall, 27, of Wykoff, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing by Fillmore County deputies and Minnesota State Patrol.

Wykoff First Responders, Wykoff Fire Department, Spring Valley Ambulance, Chatfield Ambulance, Chatfield Fire Department and the Chatfield Police Department also responded to the scene.