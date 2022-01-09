27 people rescued after being stranded on floating chunk of ice off Green Bay shore

POINT COMFORT, Wis. – Twenty-seven people were rescued from a floating chunk of ice that broke off the shore of Green Bay in eastern Wisconsin Saturday morning.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred in the arm that’s part of Lake Michigan, according to the Brown County Sheriff's Office. Many of the 27 people rescued were ice fishing at the time of the incident.

According to a news release, reports of the broken ice were received around 10:17 a.m. The Associated Press reported people were stranded for around 90 minutes.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office, New Franken Fire Department, Green Bay Metro Fire Department, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard worked together on the ice rescue. Everyone was brought to safety by around noon.

The Sheriff's Office said the chunk of ice floated about three-quarters of a mile during the rescue, and was approximately a mile from the shoreline by the time everyone was brought to safety. While the ice remained in "fairly stable condition," it was "deteriorating rapidly" and cracking as water pounded against the edges, according to the news release.

Ice boats from the Brown County Sheriff Office and the the U.S. Coast Guard rescue people stranded along the east shore of the Bay of Green Bay on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

"The Brown County Sheriff’s Office airboat and the U.S. Coast Guard’s airboat out of Sturgeon Bay were great assets during this rescue," it said. "Their ability to carry up to eight additional passengers aside from rescue personnel and ability to traverse ice and water terrain greatly cut down on the amount of time and risk this rescue took."

The Brown County Sheriff's Office shared updates during the ice rescue on Twitter and Facebook.

It is believed that a barge travelling through the bay may have caused the ice chunk to break off the shoreline, the news release said.

Shane Nelson, one of the people stranded, told WLUK he was ice fishing when it sounded like "somebody fired a gun out there."

"We thought it was interesting, got out of our shanty, took a look and people were yelling on the ice we're separating," Nelson said.

In the news release, the Brown County Sheriff's Department reminded people to always remain aware of any deterioration, cracking or melting and to always keep a cellphone with them when standing or traveling on ice.

Contributing: Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY; Associated Press

