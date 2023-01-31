27 People On Twitter Who Didn't Hold Back Their Feelings About Jonah Hill And Lauren London's New Rom-Com "You People"

Good Morning America

The term "quiet quitting" went viral last year, describing people who stay in their jobs but mentally take a step back -- for example, working the bare minimum and not making their job the center of their lives. Now in 2023, there is a new workplace trend on the horizon, called "quiet hiring." The term -- a way to obtain new talent without hiring new employees -- was declared one of the nine workplace trends of the year by Gartner, a technological research and consulting firm.