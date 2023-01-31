27 People On Twitter Who Didn't Hold Back Their Feelings About Jonah Hill And Lauren London's New Rom-Com "You People"
"It was a beautiful film that tackled so many aspects — identity, culture, race, and yes relationships."
One of the five Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols allegedly participated in the beating of an inmate eight years ago, according to a 2016 lawsuit.
Fly, Eagles line
Tyre Nichols, who was injured on Jan. 7 by several officers, died from his injuries three days later.
Over the years, Paris has been caught making racist, anti-gay, and antisemitic comments, and was even a vocal supporter of Trump’s during his presidency.View Entire Post ›
When the actress shared a tour of her N.Y.C. two-bedroom, she predicted she'd get "roasted" — but that doesn't mean she just has to take the criticism
That '90s Show star Debra Jo Rupp has some thoughts on where Danny Masterson's Hyde would be in the year 1995.
Michael B. Jordan said during his Saturday Night Live opening monologue that he is on the dating app Raya following his split from Lori Harvey
The man admitted he’s “not the most ethical hunter,” according to authorities in Michigan.
Strong's 1959 recording of 'Money (That's What I Want) was Motown's first hit and he later formed a formidable creative partnership with Norman Whitfield.
It seems that 2023 is bringing good tidings for Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, because amid their insanely messy custody battle and public feud, they were just seen hugging. Could this be the start of something healthy and happy? Or just a sign that they’re too tired to be angry with one another? Either way, […]
When Steven Spielberg received his latest Oscar nominations this year for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for his new film, the autobiographical drama The Fabelmans, he must have felt both vindication and triumph. The 76-year-old director has now been nominated for 22 Academy Awards over his five-decade career: twelve for Best Picture, nine for Best Director and now his first acknowledgement as a screenwriter, along with his regular collaborator Tony Kushner.
Police took the freezer from a detached rear garage Monday night. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports.
The group is now trying to negotiate with the restaurant and arcade chain for a prized whiskey decanter set that's valued at 8,000 tickets.
“This woman just lost her son! Do better!” Ciara tweeted Jason Whitlock for his statements on the death of Tyre Nichols.
Catching up with the original That '70s Show cast following their reunion on That '90s Show.
The term "quiet quitting" went viral last year, describing people who stay in their jobs but mentally take a step back -- for example, working the bare minimum and not making their job the center of their lives. Now in 2023, there is a new workplace trend on the horizon, called "quiet hiring." The term -- a way to obtain new talent without hiring new employees -- was declared one of the nine workplace trends of the year by Gartner, a technological research and consulting firm.
Actor Annie Wersching, who played the role of Tess in Naughty Dog’s The Last Of Us video game, has died at the age of 45.
"Drench myself in coconut oil before puppy yoga: noted."
The American Pie actress lauded her former costar for her Golden Globe-winning work in The White Lotus
Rupert Grint spent his adolescence filming the Harry Potter films, in which he played Ron Weasley, and filming didn't allow for his tonsil removal.