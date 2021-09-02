27 Common Questions About STIs, Answered By A Doctor

1.“I have been diagnosed with HPV. The doctor said they will check again in a couple months to see if it has developed in stages. They mentioned it could lead to cervical cancer. Of course there is the slut-shaming aspect I am implementing on myself, but I am also immensely terrified. I feel like I deserve this for not making the right decisions. I don't quite know what to do. And the information is very unclear to me as well. What are my options and what might happen to me?” —Anonymous
3.“Is there a difference between genital warts and HPV?” —Anonymous
4."So say you've been celibate by choice for 10 years; would you have noticed any STI symptoms by now if you had one? Are there some that just stay in your system without you feeling any changes at all?" —elisaday
Dr. Jennifer Peña: Some STIs can remain quiet for many years — HPV, herpes, and HIV are three that can be symptom-free, and others have symptoms that you may not notice. That’s why it’s recommended that everybody who is sexually active get tested annually for HIV and other STIs including chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis, or more often if you have multiple partners. If you are celibate but haven’t been tested since your last sexual encounter, it’s a good idea to test for HIV and other STIs. HPV testing depends on your gender and risk factors, so you should talk to your doctor about whether HPV testing is right for you. It’s generally not recommended that you test for herpes unless you have an outbreak. Many people have herpes infections but do not experience outbreaks.
5.“Can STIs be transmitted through saliva? For example: oral sex?” —Anonymous
6.“If I have multiple sexual partners, how often should I be tested?” —Anonymous
7.“If I want to marry and have kids with someone but they have an STI from a previous relationship, do I have to resign myself to getting said STI too?" —Anonymous
Dr. Jennifer Peña: Not necessarily. STIs are not always transmitted from an infected person to an uninfected person. The rate of transmission depends on several factors, including the type of STI and the type of sex acts, among other factors. Some STIs — including chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis — are curable with treatment. When somebody with HIV is on treatment and their HIV is undetectable, they cannot transmit it to a partner. When somebody with herpes takes antiviral medication daily, and avoids sex during any outbreaks, they are much less likely to transmit it.
8.“My wife of 20 years was recently diagnosed with HPV. I know it's super common, and she says she must have gotten it before we were married, but is it really possible that she had it for two decades without either of us knowing it?” —Anonymous
9.“How would a male know if he has HPV? And can a male be a carrier of yeast infections if a partner developed a new yeast infection after subsequent sexual relations with him?” —Anonymous
10.“Someone I know claims he got gonorrhea from being naked in a hot tub less than a week before they started displaying physical symptoms (discharge). Can that really happen?” —Anonymous
11.“Is the only way to get tested for herpes is to have blood drawn?" —Anonymous
12.“How do STIs transfer from two people with vaginas/female sex organs?” —Anonymous
13.“Is it shameful to have an STI? Will my medical practitioner judge me for it?” —Anonymous
Dr. Jennifer Peña: Certain STIs, including chlamydia and gonorrhea, can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease in women, which can cause scarring and infertility. These STIs are curable but often have no symptoms, so it’s important to get tested regularly so you can get treatment. STIs do not typically put men at risk of sterility.
16.“I've just been treated for an STI, and I'm glad I'm in the clear. I want to have (casual) sex again, but I'm petrified. What should I do to protect myself and others?” —Anonymous
17.“I have had genital herpes for over 10 years…when I was first diagnosed, I very rarely had an outbreak, but now it seems to happen more frequently. Is there something I can do to make it less frequent without medication? Diet or exercise or natural remedy? Also, have doctors found any medication to cure it?” —Anonymous
18.“Can STIs be transmitted through just skin contact (meaning skin to genital)? Or can they only be transmitted through actual genital to genital/mouth to genital contact?” —Anonymous
20.“I'm a lesbian who grew up with absolutely nonexistent LQBTQ-inclusive sex ed, so I was wondering what steps I would need to take in order to practice safe sex with my partner(s) in the future. What kind of protection would I need if I was, say, giving or receiving oral?” —Anonymous
21.“Is it true you can get an STI from a Brazilian or bikini wax?” —Anonymous
22.“Are there any natural, doctor-approved ways of treating or relieving STIs? No prescriptions?” —Anonymous
23."If you contracted and were treated for chlamydia, can it resist treatment and/or come back?" —Anonymous
24.“If you’re diagnosed with a curable STI and properly treat it, is it necessary to get retested to make sure it’s gone?" —Anonymous
25."I was diagnosed with HSV-2 about a year and a half ago. I had a singular outbreak that lead to the diagnosis. I have been taking medication daily. I feel betrayed by my ex for lying to me about his status, and I feel ‘dirty,’ even though I know I shouldn’t. I have been trying to date, but the fear of having to tell someone and the fear of betrayal have been overwhelming. How do I tell someone? Do I have to tell someone if I’m on medication and using condoms? I don’t know how to navigate this, and I feel ashamed and alone.” — Anonymous
26.“Is there an alternative to condoms to prevent STIs? Or is that the best route?” —Anonymous
27.“I was recently diagnosed with a low-risk strain of HPV through a routine Pap smear at 47 years old. My husband and I are monogamous and were each other's first and (to my knowledge) only partners. My doctor says that this isn’t an indication of infidelity, and my husband was genuinely hurt by the question. Is it possible to get HPV through some other route than sex?” —Anonymous
Did we miss anything that you may still be curious about? Feel free to let us know below, or let us know what other topics you want us to explore with experts!
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
The father of a Marine Corps lance corporal had a tense encounter with President Joe Biden after he agreed to meet with the president at Dover Air Force Base following his son's death in Kabul, he said.
Even as Stefanos Tsitsipas was performing a reprise of his infamous seven-minute bathroom break at the US Open last night, the tennis authorities were reluctantly admitting that they need to address the whole awkward issue.
Caltrans has issued a cease and desist notice to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, claiming the law enforcement office acted "prematurely" and was "unauthorized" when deputies and sheriff's employees cleaned up a homeless encampment along the Mokelumne River on Turner Road and Highway 99 in Lodi. Sheriff Patrick Withrow said his deputies have been trying to work with Caltrans for weeks, and have issued the proper notices when clearing the homeless encampment. By law, people experiencing homelessness must be notified at least 72 hours before a cleanup. See more in the video above.
Tiaras and head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana are part of Sutton Stracke's style signature. But when she heads to the beach, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member gravitates toward blue bikinis. Let's review: In February, the boutique owner basked in the poolside sun wearing a bikini with a punchy, blue-and-white print. (The same swimsuit showed up in early August, when Sutton hit the South Carolina beach with her son.) We've also seen the Georgia native have "a blue bird day" in a striped s