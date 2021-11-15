27-year sentence awaits shooter who killed man near northeast Minneapolis intersection

A 31-year-old man is facing a sentence of more than 27 years after admitting to fatally shooting another man in February near a northeast Minneapolis intersection.

Gregory D. Starr-Taylor, of Plymouth, pleaded guilty in Hennepin County District Court to second-degree intentional murder in connection with the death of 29-year-old Victor Pablo, on Feb. 21 on NE. Lowry Avenue near Grand Street.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Starr-Taylor will serve slightly less than 18 years in prison and the balance on supervised release. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 2.

According to prosecutors, a witness saw a white SUV pull up to a minivan and heard an argument followed by gunfire. Pablo did a U-turn on Lowry and soon crashed. Starr-Taylor's SUV was spotted on video surveillance fleeing in the opposite direction.

Another witness said Starr-Taylor was mad at Pablo over money being owed and regarding Pablo's sexual partners. Starr-Taylor told police that he met Pablo about six months ago, had bought marijuana from him and saw him almost daily.

A woman implicated in Pablo's death was scheduled to go on trial Monday on a charge of aiding an offender.

Phone and text messages pointed to Tashawn Thomas, 28, of Minneapolis, conspiring with Starr-Taylor to set up Pablo for death. Phone records showed that Thomas and Starr-Taylor spoke three minutes before Pablo was shot.

She told police that she was upset with Pablo because he kept taking her minivan, but she thought Starr-Taylor would physically fight Pablo and not kill him. She also said Starr-Taylor and Pablo were in a dispute over "10 dollars and some females."

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482