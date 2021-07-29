Spook Your Neighborhood With These Outdoor Halloween Decorations

There's nothing quite like decorating for Halloween. Whether you're hanging faux cobwebs above your dining room table, rigging creepy crawlers to jump out at unsuspecting passersby, or getting cutesy with candy corn cutouts, putting up Halloween decorations can be almost as fun as celebrating the holiday itself.

And of course, it's all about the stoop on Halloween. You want to make sure your front yard is oozing with the holiday spirit for your visitors. If you want to go beyond the expected Jack-o'-lantern, consider getting a bit more involved with these outdoor Halloween decorations. Put them on your front porch, along your driveway, or scattered around your lawn, and you'll be sure to give your visitors a fright. Remember that it's basically impossible to go too over the top on Halloween, so allow yourself to have fun and get creative. And if you don't feel like pumpkin carving, try these painted pumpkin ideas.