27 stunning photos of the cosmos taken this year

X-ray: NASA/CXC/RIKEN & GSFC/T. Sato et al; Optical: DSS

The universe is filled with strange and beautiful objects, and we can now photograph them better than ever.

Space telescopes like Hubble, Spitzer, and the Chandra X-Ray Observatory have been capturing images of faraway galaxies in unprecedented detail.

This has also been a year of photographic innovation. Researchers stitched together thousands of Hubble photos to create an image of 265,000 galaxies. And astronomers captured the first photo of a black hole.

Here are 27 mind-blowing photos of the cosmos from 2019.

NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope published this cloud of gas and dust in September.

Perhaps the most famous image of the cosmos in 2019 was this fuzzy, glowing ring — the first photo ever taken of a black hole.

Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration

The international Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration released the photo on April 10 — a major milestone for space research. The accomplishment earned the team a Breakthrough Prize, which is considered the "Oscars of Science." The $3 million prize was divided equally among the group's 347 scientists.

We also got photos of the most distant object humanity has ever visited: a space rock nicknamed Arrokoth.

NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI

"We've never seen something like this orbiting the sun," Alan Stern, principal investigator on the New Horizons mission, said in February after the probe's initial photos were released.

Researchers created this unprecedented mosaic of the deep universe by stitching together 7,500 photos the Hubble Space Telescope took over 16 years.

NASA, ESA, G. Illingworth and D. Magee (University of California, Santa Cruz), K. Whitaker (University of Connecticut), R. Bouwens (Leiden University), P. Oesch (University of Geneva), and the Hubble Legacy Field team.