27 Ugly Truths About Retirement

Alaina Tweddale
·16 min read
Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ridofranz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

From dealing with unexpected medical costs to supporting adult children, Americans often find themselves facing expenses they weren’t anticipating in their golden years. Plus, it’s harder to save for retirement today than it was 50 years ago.

Read: Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

Over 30% of Americans plan to continue working after they retire, according to a 2019 survey by TD Ameritrade. If you’re not sure how long you’ll need to work or what to expect when you retire, find out the hard truths so you can figure out when you should retire.

Last updated: Feb. 10, 2021

A senior african american couple enjoy an evening on the town with ice cream.
A senior african american couple enjoy an evening on the town with ice cream.

1. Some of Your Investment Success Will Be Left to Chance

What happens in the market during the 10 years before and after your retirement date can play a significant role in how well-funded your portfolio is.

“It’s difficult to replace lost money during this period of time, either because of time constraints or the loss of earned income,” said Patrick Daniels, a financial planner at Precedent Asset Management in Indianapolis.

To protect your retirement savings during what Daniels refers to as the high-risk window, he suggested that individuals “take a conservative approach with their investments.”

In the News: Americans’ Savings Drop to Lowest Point in Years

Shot of a happy young couple relaxing on chairs and having drinks at sunset on the beach.
Shot of a happy young couple relaxing on chairs and having drinks at sunset on the beach.

2. But You Can Still Invest Too Conservatively

Steer clear of high-potential investments like stocks, and you could end up making a mistake in retirement and outspending your lifestyle, said Joseph Carbone, a certified financial planner and founder of Focus Planning Group in Bayport, New York.

“Retirees should be looking to invest in total return-type strategies that focus on stock appreciation — more specifically dividend-producing stocks — and good-quality bonds that don’t have long maturities,” Carbone said. “Many of my clients who are in or approaching retirement have a 60% stock and 40% bond allocation, with an emphasis on dividend-producing stocks and bonds that have a duration of less than six years.”

Read: 26 Smartest Ways To Invest Your Money Right Now

Family saving money in piggy bank.
Family saving money in piggy bank.

3. You Might Not Be Saving Enough

About 64% of Americans have less than $10,000 saved for retirement, according to a recent GOBankingRates survey. Even if you plan to spend your golden years living modestly, that dollar amount won’t come close to cutting it. Matt Ritt, a certified financial planner and investment advisor with Questis, suggested that investors “start saving as early as you can.”

He advised investors to take advantage of 401(k), 403b and IRA accounts and maximize contributions whenever possible. To find the funds, “limit your expenses and stick to a reasonable spending plan,” Ritt said.

See: 30 Greatest Threats to Your Retirement

Two teenage girls having fun on beach pulling faces.
Two teenage girls having fun on beach pulling faces.

4. Whether You’re Young…

More than half of millennials have $0 saved in the bank for retirement, according to the GOBankingRates survey.

That’s a shame, too, because the younger you are, the greater your potential to grow your nest egg through the power of compound interest. Start saving just $200 per month at age 25, and you could have $621,735 accrued by age 65, assuming an 8% rate of return.

Find Out: Hidden Obstacles That Keep People From Retirement

An older man sitting alone on a train in Amsterdam.
An older man sitting alone on a train in Amsterdam.

5. …Or Whether You’re Older

Sadly, baby boomers — the group closest to retirement age — aren’t doing much better.

According to the GOBankingRates retirement survey, 30.7% of people over age 55 have retirement savings below $50,000, which is considered insufficient for those approaching their golden years. Late savers might have to play catch-up with their retirement contributions — or even delay retirement for a few years.

Helpful: How To Protect Your Retirement Savings During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Different generations of women with digital tablet preparing cookies together.
Different generations of women with digital tablet preparing cookies together.

6. You’ll Probably Live Longer Than Your Folks, Which Costs More

The average life expectancy in the U.S. today is 78.6 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And the ugly truth about retirement is that the longer we live, the more we have to shell out to fund our extended golden years.

“With Americans living longer than ever, it’s no surprise that their biggest concern is outliving their income,” said Jim Poolman, executive director of the Indexed Annuity Leadership Council. “But the good news is, there are solutions for outliving income, such as looking into products that offer guaranteed lifetime income — such as fixed indexed annuities.”

See: The Cost To Retire in America’s Sunniest Cities

Cute little baby toddler girl and handsome senior grandfather painting with colorful pencils at home.
Cute little baby toddler girl and handsome senior grandfather painting with colorful pencils at home.

7. You Could Lose Out by Mistiming Your Social Security Benefits

Start taking Social Security payments before your full retirement age and you’ll permanently decrease your monthly payment. Wait until age 70 and you’ll get more money with each check.

Still, that doesn’t mean one strategy is always best, particularly when you factor in spousal and survivor benefits. Fortunately, there are several Social Security optimizers that can help you figure out the best time to start taking Social Security benefits, such as the Quicken Social Security Optimizer.

See: Want To Retire Early in Your State? Aim To Save This Much

Little boy is skimming pebbles on a lake with his father and grandfather.
Little boy is skimming pebbles on a lake with his father and grandfather.

8. You Might Regret Skipping Your Roth Contribution

The younger you are, the more you can benefit from Roth accounts because they’re funded with after-tax dollars, which accumulate investment earnings tax-free for the life of the investment, Ritt said. That makes them a great option if you expect to have a higher tax rate in retirement than you do now. By tapping your Roth account before your taxable account, you decrease the amount of distributed funds you’ll pay tax on for that year.

Options: Most Tax-Friendly States To Retire

Mature woman is checking her finances at home.
Mature woman is checking her finances at home.

9. You’ll Have Numerous Financial Issues To Consider

“Those nearing retirement and those that have just begun retirement face the challenge of planning cash flows for their new lifestyle,” said Scott Smith, a certified financial planner with Olympia Ridge Personal Financial Advisers in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

Before you tap your IRA or brokerage account, Smith suggested creating a five-year cash-flow plan, which should consider the tax repercussions of distributing from your pension, annuity, Social Security, retirement savings and even available part-time income.

“Often, these choices are made without tax efficiency in mind, and the retiree ends up paying more in taxes than they really need to,” Smith said.

Keep Reading: The Complete Guide to the Best Retirement Age

Nurse assisting senior woman with hand exercise.
Nurse assisting senior woman with hand exercise.

10. You’ll Probably Need To Supplement Your Medicare

Many procedures aren’t covered by Medicare, including dental, hearing, vision and long-term care in an assisted-living or nursing facility. Many retirees also face unexpectedly high deductibles and co-pays.

“The best solution is to include unexpected medical costs in your budget as you build your retirement savings,” said Joshua Zimmelman, founder of Westwood Tax & Consulting. You can also enroll “in a Medicare supplemental insurance plan, which will help pay for co-payments, deductibles, co-insurance, prescription drugs and medical care while traveling overseas,” he said.

Want To Retire In One of America’s Safest Cities? $1 Million Might Not Get You Far

11744, Horizontal, people
11744, Horizontal, people

11. Your Healthcare Will Cost More Than You Expect

The average couple retiring in 2019 at 65 will spend $285,000 on medical costs in retirement, according to a report by Fidelity. And not all those expenses will be covered by Medicare.

“A health savings account, or HSA, can be a huge help when it comes to preparing for those healthcare costs in retirement,” said Jody Dietel, senior vice president, advocacy and government affairs at HealthEquity. When paired with a high-deductible healthcare plan, HSA contributions are made tax-free, the balance accrues tax-free and withdrawals are made tax-free, Dietel said.

“The account can build a healthy nest egg that can save you from having to pull from your 401(k) for those unforeseen healthcare costs,” Dietel said.

See: 50 Best (and Worst) Cities for an Early Retirement

long term care senior living
long term care senior living

12. Most People Will Need Long-Term Care

Around 70% of people over age 65 will need long-term care at some point in their lives, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “The cost will vary by state, but three years can easily set you back $300,000,” said Mark Struthers, a certified financial planner at Sona Financial in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

To protect against this likely expense, Struthers suggested that retirees purchase long-term care insurance, which was created to cover long-term costs — like skilled nursing, assisted living and hospice care.

Find Out: 30 Cities That Are Getting Too Expensive for Retirees

11744, Horizontal, people
11744, Horizontal, people

13. Your Overall Health Will Affect Your Retirement Costs

Regular physical exercise and activity can help you manage and prevent chronic disease, which is expensive to treat, according to the CDC. Sample exercises and diet information for retirees and people getting closer to retirement can be found at the National Institute on Aging.

Read: The Best Place To Retire in America Are All College Towns

Sad man looking at his monthly bills at home.
Sad man looking at his monthly bills at home.

14. Inflation Can Eat Away at Your Nest Egg

Thanks in large part to strategic moves by the Federal Reserve, the U.S. has seen very little inflation for the past 25 years. Still, as anyone who’s lived through a sky-high inflationary environment can attest, 10%-per-year inflation can happen.

Inflation “can be devastating for retirees,” Struthers said. “If we are in retirement for 30 to 40 years, and we have a fixed income stream, its purchasing power can easily be cut by 60 to 70%.”

To combat inflation’s effects, Struthers suggested investing in inflation-sensitive assets like Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPs), I-Bonds and real estate.

Do These: 10 Home Renovations To Make Before You Retire

11744, Horizontal, people
11744, Horizontal, people

15. You Don’t Really Know How Much You’re Spending

You should have a solid understanding of how much money you’re spending — but if you don’t, you’re not alone.

“Over half of the people I talk to who are gearing up for retirement don’t have a good understanding of how much they spend and where it goes,” said Daniel P. Johnson, a certified financial planner and founder at Forward Thinking Wealth Management in Akron, Ohio.

Retirees need to know this information because they’ll use their investments to fill the gap between what’s going out and what’s coming in through their pensions and Social Security plans.

“There is a huge difference if you are anticipating to need an additional $20,000 annually from your investments to fill the gap versus actually needing $50,000,” Johnson said.

Consider: 50 Cheapest Places To Retire Across America

Hispanic Student And Family Celebrating Graduation Smiling.
Hispanic Student And Family Celebrating Graduation Smiling.

16. Your Child Can Borrow For College, But You Can’t Borrow For Retirement

Many parents find themselves stuck between wanting to help their children pay for college and wanting to save for retirement, said Sally Brandon, senior vice president, client service and advice at Rebalance IRA. However, “putting a lot of money into a college fund isn’t going to help if your retirement savings suffer as a result,” she said.

Instead, Brandon suggested setting a budget for what you can afford to pay toward college.

“Tell your child what portion you can afford to pay,” she said. “If you have extra money after putting away what you need for retirement, so much the better.”

Be Aware: 15 Signs Your Employer Wants You To Retire

11744, Horizontal, people
11744, Horizontal, people

17. Your Employer Might Not Help You Prepare

Not all employers offer a 401(k) or similar plan. “While a 401(k) is a great retirement tool when available, there are other options available to you,” Brandon said. For people without an employer-sponsored plan, she recommended setting up an automated payment plan to fund a Roth IRA.

“A Roth IRA helps you save both for emergencies and retirement. Money you put in as a contribution can be taken out tax-free later,” Brandon said. “The account can also act as (an) estate planning tool and is generally more tax-efficient than a traditional IRA.”

Try: 27 Best Strategies To Get the Most Out of Your 401(k)

Shot of a loving senior couple taking a walk outside.
Shot of a loving senior couple taking a walk outside.

18. You Could Overspend on Housing…

A survey by American Financing found that 44% of Americans ages 60 to 70 have a mortgage when they retire, according to the Chicago Tribune. “Some retirees even upsize their homes,” said Cary Carbonaro, a certified financial planner with Goldman Sachs and author of “The Money Queen’s Guide: For Women Who Want to Build Wealth and Banish Fear.”

A hefty mortgage payment can seriously crimp cash flow, particularly for people on a fixed income. “Cutting your costs by downsizing is always a good idea,” Carbonaro said. “Taxes, utilities and maintenance costs almost always go up.”

Cut These: 35 Useless Expenses You Need To Slash From Your Budget Now

11744, Horizontal, people
11744, Horizontal, people

19. …Or You Could Be House Poor

Then again, paying down your mortgage might not be the best solution if it leaves you without enough of a retirement savings cushion.

“If most of your wealth is tied up in your primary residence going into retirement, it can be tricky to find a good solution that allows you to maintain your desired lifestyle — especially if you want to stay in the home,” said Taylor Schulte, founder and CEO of San Diego-based commission-free financial planning firm Define Financial.

Schulte suggested downsizing and using some of the equity to help fund your retirement. “Many people in this situation have a home that is far too large for their needs anyway,” he said.

Be Aware: 17 Biggest Budgeting Mistakes You’re Making

family filling boxes to move items out of house
family filling boxes to move items out of house

20. You Might Have To Move

Depending on where you live, you might consider moving to a place where your retirement money goes further. For many people, especially if they’re worried about retirement, it’s a move that can cut costs substantially. It’s also an opportunity to relocate to a more attractive climate or move closer to grandkids and like-minded transplants.

Read: 50 Best (and Worst) Places To Retire If You Have No Savings

Senior woman working in the flower nursery, with copy space
Senior woman working in the flower nursery, with copy space

21. You Might Have To Work Part Time

Some older Americans recognize the physical and mental health benefits that come with keeping an active mind. Others simply can’t afford to retire. Whether you work past age 67 by necessity or choice, one thing is for sure: The added income can help boost your retirement nest egg.

Options: 19 Effective Ways To Tackle Your Budget

22. Your Adult Children Could Derail Your Retirement Plans...

Cutting off the kids might be a necessary step if you’re looking to retire. In fact, 79% of parents are continuing to support their adult children financially, according to a report from Merrill Lynch and Age Wave.

For many Americans, middle age is also the prime income-earning age and ideally when savers should have the most disposable income available to bolster retirement accounts. Financially funding a loved one during those years can have a serious impact on your retirement savings.

Benjamin Brandt, a certified financial planner and president at Capital City Wealth Management in Bismarck, North Dakota, suggested folding a plan B option into a retirement plan. If you suspect your child might boomerang home, for example, “being proactive rather than reactive will always lead to better retirement outcomes,” he said.

Read: Tips To Keep Your Finances in Order Without Sacrificing What You Want

Senior couple with a present for their granddaughter.
Senior couple with a present for their granddaughter.

23. …As Could Your Aging Parents

Most adult children are unwilling to withhold support from a parent, so Brandt suggested that workers plan ahead if they anticipate this expense.

“If a client thinks it is likely they will care for a parent, they could build a contingency plan,” he said. They could switch to part-time work earlier than expected, Brandt said, or perhaps even work longer if excess funds are needed more than excess time as a caretaker.

Get Started: 50 Easy Things You Should Do To Save Money

Multigenerational family talking in kitchen.
Multigenerational family talking in kitchen.

24. Or You Could Be Sandwiched Between Both Generations

A 2019 Nationwide Retirement Institute survey found that 38% of older adults have or have had their adult children live with them, and 16% have or had their parents live with them. Some older adults may end up having to provide financial assistance and care to both generations at the same time.

“This phenomenon is so common that it has a name: the Sandwich Generation,” Brandt said.

By supporting loved ones, many people are sacrificing their own ability to save for retirement. The Nationwide Retirement Institute survey found that 21% of older adults are somewhat or very concerned about financially supporting their adult children and/or parents.

Stop: 50 Terrible Ways To Try and Save Money

25. You’ll Have To Talk To Your Kids About Your End-of-Life Care Decisions

No one wants to think about their own mortality, but according to information available from the National Institute on Aging, it’s best to discuss end-of-life care preferences long before illness strikes.

Individuals should consider when they want to use life-prolonging measures, where they want to receive care and what they want to happen if they’re physically unable to care for themselves. An ugly truth about retirement is that these are the years when those decisions need to be made, and it’s best to talk to your loved ones — and your doctors — about your wishes.

Man and woman signing documents with help of young woman indoors.
Man and woman signing documents with help of young woman indoors.

26. You’ll Need To Discuss Your Wealth Transfer Plans

Even for people with a modest inheritance to pass down, it’s often difficult to initiate the money conversation, especially when you’re not sure how your future heirs will react to the news of an impending windfall. Some children feel guilt at the thought of an unearned financial boon and squander the funds. Others can misinterpret your intentions. “Did Dad love my sister more than me?” can be an oft-uttered phrase among children of the deceased.

To avoid misinterpretation, have a sit-down conversation with your future heirs so they understand the rationale behind your decisions and can start preparing emotionally.

Tips: 16 Ways To Save Money on Food

Two kids by the grave.
Two kids by the grave.

27. You’ll Need To Address Your Burial Plan

Many people are not comfortable discussing death, said funeral director Veronica Reyes. Still, avoiding the topic can lead to bigger problems, particularly if you wait until your health is ailing.

“Solidifying your burial or cremation arrangement plans now, with a cool and clear head, allows you to lock in a fixed price,” Reyes said. “Your loved ones will not have to worry about being burdened with confusing decisions and unexpected funeral costs.”

More From GOBankingRates

Taylor Bell and Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement

Recommended Stories

  • How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State

    Find out if $1 million in savings is enough for a full retirement in your state. Depending on where you live, you might need to save more for your golden years.

  • The sooner you begin to save for retirement the better off you'll be: Personal Capital VP

    Personal Capital Vice President of Advisory Services Amin Dabit joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down why you should begin to save for retirement as early and as aggressively as possible.

  • Name Your Plan – Select Both Retirement Income & Legacy Target

    You know how much income you need and what kind of legacy you want to leave, but what you don’t know is if you might be able to hit those targets. Here’s one way to find out.

  • Khabib Nurmagomedov never contemplated return after UFC 254, despite Dana White’s efforts

    Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov said he never considered walking back his retirement despite Dana White's efforts.

  • Strategies for Your Roth 401(k)

    Here’s how to take advantage of the special tax and withdrawal rules on Roth 401(k) retirement plans to get the most from your investment.

  • Retirees Confess What They Wish They’d Done With Their Money

    Retirement is the culmination of decades of financial decisions, and the unfortunate truth is that some of those decisions aren’t always good. This is exceedingly common, in fact. At present,...

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi crown prince ‘served with lawsuit’ accusing him of kidnap and assassination

    ‘Ruthless torture and murder of Khashoggi shocked the conscience of people throughout the world’

  • Biden administration to spend $86m on hotel rooms near Mexico border to hold migrant families, report says

    Rooms will reportedly house around 1,200 families in Texas and Arizona

  • ‘Dangerous for democracy’: Meet the woman running against Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia

    Democrat Holly McCormack faces an uphill battle to win in a deeply conservative district in northwest Georgia, writes Richard Hall

  • After yearlong closure, Columbia sets opening dates for city pools, park buildings

    Wondering when city swimming pools and community centers in parks will reopen? Columbia has set the dates.

  • Man charged with beating man to death with hammer confesses to 15 other killings in New Mexico, including ex-wife

    Sean Lannon, 47, beat Michael Dabkowski, 66, to death with a hammer and has confessed to killing 15 more people in New Mexico, including his ex-wife.

  • United States-China talks sink to war of words

    Beijing blames US for ‘strong smell of gunpowder and drama’

  • Workers fall off roof in Mashpee

    Two workers were injured Friday when they fell off a roof in Mashpee.

  • Hitler-loving Capitol insurrectionist with a history of multiple arrests and Jew-baiting had an Army award for 'exemplary behavior' and secret-level security clearance

    Timothy Hale-Cusanelli's neo-Nazi beliefs go back over a decade. The New Jersey Army reservist also has a history of arrests.

  • Elon Musk responds to Bernie Sanders' criticism of his vast wealth, saying he is 'accumulating resources to help make life multiplanetary'

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said he planned to use his money to "make life multiplanetary," and "extend the light of consciousness to the stars."

  • Julia Letlow wins Louisiana congressional seat, CBS News projects

    Luke Letlow was set to succeed Representative Ralph Abraham, but died of COVID-19 complications before he could be sworn in.

  • Kamala Harris sidesteps question of her role to take Biden's message on the road

    Aides and allies say it is too early to define the vice-president’s portfolio but she is unlikely to be confined to just one subject area Kamala Harris listens for questions being shouted by reporters before departing from Denver international airport this week on a trip to sell the $1.9tn stimulus package to the American people. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images White House aides and allies stress it’s still too early to define the type of portfolio Kamala Harris will have as vice-president. They bristle at the suggestion that Harris would be confined to one project or focus on just one subject area, as some previous vice-presidents were pegged to do. But over the last week, the former California senator has once again taken on an increasingly familiar mantle: top surrogate for promoting the Biden administration’s agenda. On the one hand that’s a powerful position: it puts Harris – the first female vice-president in US history and probably a strong future contender for its first female commander-in-chief – at the forefront of US politics. But on the other, it is the latest example of Harris being used on an ad hoc basis, lacking a defining mission or role. In the days since Joe Biden signed his $1.9tn stimulus package Harris has embarked on a cross-country tour to sell the impact of the new law. She made stops in Nevada, Colorado and then Georgia last week. She is expected to make more trips in the coming days. “I really believe that this will support our economy,” Harris said during her stop in Colorado. The vice-president’s tour, days after an administration passes a massive piece of legislation into law, is not entirely unusual. It’s in part a move to assuage fears that this stimulus could follow the same fate as the $800bn rescue law in 2009. After passage of that bill, critics argued that the Obama administration was not aggressive in responding to Republican attacks about the bill. At the same time, liberals have argued that law did not go far enough. So this time, the Biden administration is trying to pre-empt similar critiques about his rescue package. Roy Neel, who served as a chief of staff to the then vice-president, Al Gore, said it was clear the Biden administration wants to use Harris as a sort of “floater” – someone who isn’t consigned to one corner of the administration or its initiatives. “They’re saying basically what the president wants her to be which is sort of a floater, to work on anything that’s important at the time,” Neel said. “Right now, selling the stimulus is one of the most important things to him.” For Harris, though, the trip stacks on top of her undertaking a media campaign in West Virginia and Arizona while the stimulus bill was still making its way through Congress. But that push partially backfired on Harris and resulted in proxy sparring with Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, one of the senators Harris ostensibly set out to win over. Kamala Harris waves as she arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, before departing to Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday. Photograph: Leah Millis/Reuters Harris’s trips over the last week suggest that the Biden team still see her as a potent salesperson and rather than assign her to run briefings with governors on Covid relief, as Mike Pence did when he served as vice-president to Donald Trump, or when Biden oversaw the Obama administration’s recovery efforts early on. Still, that has prompted multiple questions about Harris and how she will be involved in the Biden administration. Why not run the Covid meetings right now like Pence did, officials have been asked, instead of Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York? “We do know that she is a potent tool and it’s clear that the Biden administration is more than happy to deploy her in support of its signature initiatives so far,” said Yusef Robb, a veteran Democratic strategist. “Look, Kamala Harris is exciting, talented and can personally speak to people of color, women, parents and others who have been most affected by the pandemic.” At the same time Harris has also been visible on the foreign policy front, a move that might prove beneficial in the future if the current vice-president ever ended up running for president and needed to highlight her experience with world leaders. She has reportedly begun regular private lunches with the secretary of state, Antony Blinken, a meeting that other presidents have usually taken themselves. She has also had one-on-one conversation with a number of world leaders early on in the administration. That is really good for her because it doesn’t pigeonhole her into any one government function like the environment or healthcare or something Roy Neel Neel said that suggests that Biden is “comfortable including and relying on the vice-president to be involved in things where she doesn’t have much of a background”. Neel added: “That is really good for her because it doesn’t pigeonhole her into any one government function like the environment or healthcare or something. So he’s obviously using her everywhere it makes sense as part of the team.” Democrats stress the Biden administration is in its earliest days and the role Harris will play is still forming. Her rise has been extremely fast compared with previous vice-presidents. She did not finish her first term in the Senate before Biden picked her as vice-president and before that was attorney general of California. But her background as a prosecutor, which resulted in a viral moment or two in the Senate, has not been visibly utilized since she became vice-president – yet. Harris’s future, though, depends on the success of Biden’s administration. If Biden leaves office popular, Harris will be regarded as the heir apparent. “She is pushing forward Joe’s vision for America, just like she said she would,” Robb added.

  • NASCAR drivers comment on pit road fight with punches thrown after Atlanta Xfinity race

    Xfinity drivers Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric threw punches following Saturday’s Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

  • 'It's become a tinder': Miami Beach declares state of emergency for entertainment district due to spring breakers

    Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency due to an influx of spring breakers who have inundated the city.

  • How to mess up a possible Trump endorsement in one easy step

    The Senate GOP primary in Alabama is a case study in the various ways to win over Trump — and how to alienate him too.