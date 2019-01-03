Rather than letting these gifts gather dust in a closet, consider turning them into something useful. A nice wad of cash is better than an ugly Christmas sweater, right? Keep reading to find out how to make money off those unwanted items lying around your house .

It’s more than likely that you’ll end up with at least one gift this season that you don’t want — and you’re in good company. Nearly $380 billion in merchandise is returned each year, according to research from Optoro, and a huge portion of that occurs around the holidays. Last year, $90 billion worth of holiday purchases were returned.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How to Make Money Off Unwanted Gifts

Return Unwanted Gifts

If you have an unwanted holiday gift, the first thing to do is check the retailer’s return policy.

“If you are looking to get the most money back possible for unwanted gifts, your best bet is to return them,” said Paul Moyer from Saving Freak. “Places like Walmart, Target, Kohl’s and other [stores] will allow you to return items in exchange for a gift card.”

If you do not have a receipt, many stores will exchange merchandise or issue a store credit based on the lowest selling price for the returned item — factoring in all promotions, discounts, offers, free items and coupons that might have applied. Keep in mind that once these considerations have been factored in, the value of your return might be substantially discounted.

Sell Gift Cards Online

If you don’t think you’ll use a gift card to the store, you can turn around and sell it for actual cash.

“If you received a gift card to a store that you do not use, you can get as much as 92 percent of the card’s value using gift card selling services, like Cardpool,” said Moyer.

Trade Video Games on Game Trading Zone

Trading your unwanted holiday gifts is a great way to satisfy your inner bargain hunter while scoring stuff you actually want. You’ll have better success if you stick to bartering sites that specialize in specific items, so avoid the ones that say they trade everything.

Game Trading Zone specializes in trading video games and gaming accessories. Users deal directly with one another, and there are no fees to buy, sell or trade items.

Trade Paperback Books on PaperBack Swap

PaperBack Swap is perfect for trading away the novels you don’t plan on reading. The site uses a credit system, so you don’t actually sell anything for cash. Simply list your unwanted books, and use the credits you receive to get new ones.

Trade on Swap.com

A repository for a range of items, this site boasts a wide array of children’s items, including toys and clothes. You can trade all the gifts your kids got for the holidays and don’t intend to use for things they actually need and want.

Sell on eBay

Also known as “the world’s online marketplace,” eBay is a popular way to make some extra money online and boasts a huge network of users. As a result, you have a better chance of finding buyers for more unusual items than you would on other sites.

Do note that because of the wide array of products on eBay, it’s also easy for your item to get lost in the crowd. Additionally, you’ll have to pay a seller’s fee, which is based on the total amount of the sale.

Sell on Poshmark

Poshmark is used exclusively for selling clothing and accessories. Simply download the free app, and you’re on your way to making money off your unwanted fashion items.

Shipping is paid by the buyer, but sellers do have to pay fees ranging from a flat $2.95 to 20 percent of the total sale.

Sell on Craigslist

Craigslist is one of the most popular sites for selling your unwanted stuff. It’s generally free to list your items, but sellers have to deal with meeting buyers face-to-face to exchange money for goods.

Sell on OfferUp

A mobile-only app, OfferUp is a hybrid of Craigslist and eBay with a local twist. Buyers search for items near them and all communication is kept within the app, so you don’t have to give out your personal contact info. You still have to meet with the seller in person to exchange goods and money.

Sell on Letgo

Letgo is similar to OfferUp, but users join local selling groups. Items for sale are posted in the app, users can message one another, and there are no seller fees, as transactions happen face-to-face.