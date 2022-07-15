27 years later, justice is served

Jul. 15—LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced to probation Thursday for a drug offense to which he pleaded guilty ... 27 years ago.

Terrance Mays, 48, was convicted in 1995 following his pleas of guilty to a fourth-degree felony count of possession of drugs. Mays was released on bond but failed to appear back at court for his sentencing hearing. He was also awaiting sentencing on an additional charge of attempted robbery in a separate case at the time.

A warrant issued for Mays' arrest in February of 1995 was served on March 29 of this year. Mays reportedly was in Lima to visit his mother when he was stopped for a traffic violation. The outstanding warrant for his arrest was discovered at that time.

During a hearing Thursday in Allen County Common Pleas Court, Judge Terri Kohlrieser learned that Mays has been in and out of prison in Maryland and Pennsylvania in the years since he left Lima. The judge said a country-wide data base for unserved warrants was not in place until the mid-2000s.

"I was a young man, a reckless man, when the robbery occurred," Mays told the judge. "I do apologize to the victim."

Kohlrieser lauded Mays for "taking responsibility for his actions from his younger days."

Allen County Assistant Public Defender Carroll Creighton, who was defending Mays in court, said, "I was 14 years old when this case came about."

Kohlrieser sentenced Mays to two years on probation.