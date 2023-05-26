2700-Mile 2005 Porsche 911 Turbo S Is Selling On Bring A Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This 2005 Porsche has immaculate power and timeless elegance.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S is a legendary sports car that has captivated enthusiasts for generations. Known for its iconic design, blistering performance, and cutting-edge technology, the 911 Turbo S represents the pinnacle of Porsche engineering. In this article, we delve into the allure of the 2005 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe listed on Bring a Trailer, a prime example of automotive excellence that combines raw power, unparalleled driving dynamics, and a timeless aesthetic.

At the heart of the 2005 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe lies a twin-turbocharged 3.6-liter flat-six engine, producing an impressive 444 horsepower and 457 lb-ft of torque. This powerplant is mated to a six-speed manual transmission, allowing drivers to experience an engaging and visceral connection to the car. The acceleration is awe-inspiring, propelling the 911 Turbo S from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.7 seconds, and onto a top speed of over 190 mph. With Porsche's legendary all-wheel-drive system providing optimal traction, the Turbo S delivers exceptional handling and confidence-inspiring performance in any driving conditions.

The design of the 2005 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe is an embodiment of classic elegance fused with modern sportiness. The instantly recognizable silhouette, with its sloping roofline and muscular haunches, represents a timeless design language that has remained virtually unchanged over the years. This particular example is finished in a stunning GT Silver Metallic paint, complemented by 18-inch alloy wheels and red brake calipers, creating a visually striking appearance.

Step inside the 911 Turbo S Coupe, and you're greeted by a luxurious and driver-focused interior. The cabin features supple black leather upholstery, providing a sense of refinement and comfort. The well-bolstered sport seats offer excellent support during spirited driving, while the ergonomically designed controls ensure every aspect of the car is at the driver's fingertips. High-quality materials and meticulous craftsmanship are evident throughout, emphasizing Porsche's commitment to luxury and performance.

Despite being a 2005 model, the 911 Turbo S Coupe boasts an array of advanced features that were ahead of its time. From a Bose premium sound system and GPS navigation to a power sunroof and automatic climate control, this Porsche provides a harmonious blend of modern convenience and driving pleasure. Additionally, the inclusion of Porsche Stability Management (PSM) and an advanced braking system ensures the utmost safety and control when pushing the car to its limits.

The 2005 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe is not only a thrilling performance machine but also a highly sought-after collectible. As one of the last iterations of the iconic 996 generation, this particular model represents a significant chapter in Porsche's storied history. Its rarity, limited production numbers, and revered status among enthusiasts contribute to its desirability and potential as a future classic.

The 2005 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe listed on Bring a Trailer is a remarkable example of automotive brilliance. With its captivating design, exhilarating performance, and luxurious interior, it embodies the essence of Porsche's timeless appeal. Whether you're an avid collector or a passionate driver seeking an extraordinary sports car experience, the 2005 Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupe offers an unrivaled combination of power, precision, and elegance that is sure to leave an indelible impression.

Avant-Garde is well-known as an award-winning, top seller (@911r) on Bring a Trailer. We provide turnkey auction management for our clients. Avant-Garde presents cars in an unparalleled fashion, with a comprehensive history, descriptions, photos, and video for each vehicle. We want to put buyers in the virtual driver’s seat so they can experience a vehicle as if they were present, giving them confidence in their purchase.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.