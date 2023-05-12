Suspect in hospital, I-271 open in Summit County after police manhunt

Interstate 271 was backed up between I-77 and state Route 8 in Summit County on Thursday, May 11, 2023, due to a search for a truck driver who pointed a gun at another person and fled from police. He was found unconscious at the bottom of a ravine and taken to a hospital, and 271 was reopened Thursday evening.

A semi-truck driver who brandished a weapon at a vehicle repair worker in Medina County is in custody in a hospital following a pursuit and standoff that shut down I-271 for several hours Thursday, according to Beacon Journal news partner News 5 Cleveland.

The Ohio Highway Patrol told News 5 that the driver pulled a weapon on the worker in the northbound lanes of I-271 around 3 p.m. in Granger Township in Medina County.

Troopers responded and found the truck, but before they could speak with the truck driver, he disconnected his trailer and drove off, the patrol told News 5.

Authorities pursued the man into Summit County, and the chase ended when a Richfield police officer deployed stop sticks, with the semi striking a cruiser and then a guard rail. The driver jumped out and ran into the woods, with the patrol saying police set up a perimeter and brought in a plane to help look for him.

Authorities found the man, who still had the gun, unconscious at the bottom of a steep ravine around 6:45 p.m., and he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. It's unclear if the injuries are from the man falling down the ravine or some other incident, News 5 said.

I-271 reopened at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday between I-77 and state Route 8 following the four-hour closure ordered by police searching for the man. The perimeter that was established to search for the driver caused major delays on I-271, I-77 and state Route 8.

Charges are currently pending against the man, but the patrol hasn't said what those charges are.

