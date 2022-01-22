Colerain police investigate road rage shooting along I-275 West near Blue Rock Road exit

Colerain police are investigating a possible road-rage shooting along Interstate 275 West.

Police said one victim has been shot and the west bound lanes of I-275 West near the Blue Rock Road exit are shutdown.

Police are still at the scene and will release more information as the investigation continues.

