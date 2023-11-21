$27K theft from account under investigation

Nov. 20—A Breckenridge area resident has requested the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office to investigate the theft of around $27,000 from a bank account, according to an incident report.

The businessman told Investigator Bobby Moore he believes two or three persons are responsible for transferring funds from a bank account to a private account without knowledge or permission.

The sheriff's office was notified of the theft on Nov. 13.

The victim became aware of the loss when the victim started receiving "delinquency letters." Bank records are being obtained and according to Moore's report, the investigation is continuing.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com